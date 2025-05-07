Crypto Holders Lost $357M to 18 Major Hacks in April

Key Notes

The crypto ecosystem lost over $350 million to hacks in April.

A suspicious Bitcoin transaction leads the chart.

18 major hacks were recorded in April.

Following a significant decline in March, the amount of crypto assets lost to hackers again rose by almost 11 times in April.

According to data from PeckShield, hackers stole roughly $357.11 million from crypto holders in April. In total, 18 major hacks were recorded.

#PeckShieldAlert In April 2025, 18 major crypto hacks were recorded, resulting in $357.11M in total losses. Notably, @zksync, @KiloEx_perp, and @term_labs recovered a combined $14.4M of stolen funds.

Top 5 Hacks in April 2025

–#BTC unauthorized transfer: $330.7M

–@KiloEx_perp… pic.twitter.com/y0ve1cRshS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) May 7, 2025

PeckShield says the amounts of crypto lost to hacks in January, February, and March were $87.25 million, $1.51 billion, and $33.46 million, respectively.

An unauthorized Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B transaction is leading the list with $330.7 million lost to fraudulent actors. The $7.5 million lost in the KiloEx decentralized exchange hack and $5.4 million in the ZKsync exploit have been reportedly recovered.

Coinspeaker reported that Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, helped KiloEx recover $6.1 million of the lost funds.

Loopscale, a decentralized finance lending protocol, also lost $5.8 million to a breach on April 26. Two days later, the firm announced that 90% of the funds had been returned in exchange for a 10% bounty to the hacker.

Following successful negotiations, all funds taken from the Loopscale protocol (5,726,725 USDC + 1,211 SOL) on April 26th have now been returned. Users will incur no loss of deposits from this incident. Additional details (including information on vault withdrawals) to follow. https://t.co/zAgzAcGMSU — Loopscale (@LoopscaleLabs) April 29, 2025

MophoLabs, another decentralized lending protocol, secured the fifth spot on the list with a $2.6 million exploit last month.

In February, the crypto ecosystem witnessed its largest hack. Bybit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, lost $1.4 billion worth of Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B to the North Korean hackers, known as the Lazarus Group.

So far, there haven’t been any updates regarding a potential fund recovery. According to a Coinspeaker report, the attackers have already swapped $1.2 billion from ETH to BTC.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.