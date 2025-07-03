MOODENG Meme Coin Shoots 57% on Major Exchange Listing

Key Notes

MOODENG’s 24-hour trading volume spiked 660% to over $384 million following the listing announcement.

Indicators like MACD and a 114% jump in open interest to $200 million signal strong bullish momentum.

MOODENG’s breakout has sparked a broader meme coin surge, with DOGE and SHIB rising 8%.

MOODENG MOODENG $0.20 24h volatility: 40.5% Market cap: $195.65 M Vol. 24h: $527.67 M meme coin price has rallied by a massive 57% in the last few hours, moving all the way to $0.22, amid the news of its listing by South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange Upbit. As part of this announcement, the hippo-themed cryptocurrency will trade on the crypto exchange paired with KRW, BTC BTC $110 028 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $37.74 B , and USDT.

MOODENG’s listing on Upbit is expected to boost liquidity and attract both retail and institutional interest, with the daily trading volume already up by a massive 660% to more than $384 million. With a 56% sharp upside, the meme coin is flashing a classic breakout behaviour.

Technical indicators like MACD and rising open interest validate the move, but heightened volatility and increasing whale activity suggest caution is warranted. The last time MOODENG saw this massive rally was during the Robinhood listing in May. With top crypto exchanges recognizing the potential of MOODENG, the meme coin is likely to see further upside from here.

Furthermore, according to the CoinGlass data, the MOODENG open interest has surged by a massive 114% to over $200 million. Furthermore, the 24-hour liquidation has shot up to 48 million, with more than $6 million in long liquidations.

MOODENG Triggers Entire Meme Coin Sector Rally

The latest development with MOODENG meme coin has resulted in a sector-wide rally across the entire meme coin space. Dogecoin DOGE $0.17 24h volatility: 8.4% Market cap: $26.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.72 B and Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $7.12 B Vol. 24h: $192.98 M have surged by 8% each, while others like Pepe coin PEPE $0.000011 24h volatility: 12.4% Market cap: $4.50 B Vol. 24h: $1.22 B , Bonk BONK $0.000017 24h volatility: 19.9% Market cap: $1.32 B Vol. 24h: $600.83 M , and Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.26 24h volatility: 18.7% Market cap: $1.26 B Vol. 24h: $313.25 M are up by 13-22% each.

Dogecoin (DOGE) may be poised for a major rally, with a TradingView analysis highlighting a potential 200% upside. Analyst “SwallowAcademy” shared a bullish chart setup on July 2, noting strong upward momentum as DOGE shakes off last month’s 14% correction and aligns with the broader crypto market rebound.

Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have raised the probability of SEC approval for a spot Dogecoin ETF in 2025 to 90%. Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares have all submitted S-1 filings, with the SEC formally acknowledging their 19b-4 submissions, higlighting growing momentum around DOGE and broader crypto ETF products.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.