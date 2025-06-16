Key Notes

Crypto investments are now coming to the popular messaging app Telegram as a former executive of The Open Network (TON) TON $3.01 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $7.43 B Vol. 24h: $148.74 M launched a crypto investment app dubbed Affluent on the platform, offering features like yields and lending.

Co-founded by former TON Foundation director Justin Hyun, Affluent seeks to bring trustless crypto asset management to the Telegram platform.

It will further allow users to access DeFi lending and yield opportunities while eliminating the complexities usually associated with decentralized finance.

The next evolution of DeFi is here, and it’s happening inside Telegram. Introducing Affluent. Unlocking institutional-grade yield from BTC, Gold, and RWAs with just one tap. A full breakdown 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bm7HhU6po9 — Affluent (@AffluentOrg) June 16, 2025

Affluent brings a strategy vault to telegram

Affluent will be available as a mini app within Telegram and will function as a “smart bank for crypto,” offering a one-stop solution for lending pools and yield optimization strategies.

It also seeks to implement key features such as Strategy Vault and the Vault Manager system, designed specifically to automate asset allocation and other yield strategies.

Affluent’s announcement explains that users can deposit assets into a vault, allowing the platform to manage them through a blend of automated smart contracts and expert oversight. The platform will automatically diversify the deposits across various lending markets to maximize returns.

The Affluent protocol is designed to seamlessly integrate human judgment, offering users a clean and intuitive interface while expert-managed vaults operate in the background to ensure optimized long-term performance and security.

Bringing together the tradfi and defi ecosystems

Hyung Lee, co-founder of Affluent and a seasoned expert in traditional finance (TradFi) options trading, stated that the app will seamlessly blend TradFi and DeFi experiences.

This innovative approach aims to introduce a mechanism enabling users to earn interest effortlessly, with just a single click to deposit assets through Telegram.

Affluent: Trustless Asset Management meets Telegram. Unveiling our first Strategy Vault, TON Multiply Vault, a one-click tsTON (by @tonstakers) looping strategy. More active and passive strategies are coming as well as Affluent Points.https://t.co/60kesin7xy Affluent https://t.co/aj9vWHsMwb — Justin Hyun (@tonkongz) June 16, 2025

Toncoin, TON’s native cryptocurrency, has seen strong trading in recent weeks. TON’s daily trading volume climbed to over $1.5 billion by the end of May, pointing to increased trading activity for the altcoin.

It recently saw a major spike in trading volume, driven by rumors of a $300M partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI and the launch of new AI features. The TON Foundation also named ex-Visa executive Nikola Plecas as its new VP of Payments, signaling a push into mainstream financial integration.

