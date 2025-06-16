Key Notes

MEXC is launching a new Proof of Trust campaign.

The initiative is expected to improve trust, safety and user experience in the ecosystem.

The campaign includes a new fund to support users affected by hacks and attacks.

MEXC, one of the most popular crypto exchanges, is planning on launching a “Proof of Trust” campaign, which is expected to improve transparency, safety and community trust in the global crypto ecosystem.

The crypto exchange noted that the campaign includes transparent educational efforts, a user-centric approach, and financial safeguards that should benefit users.

In a blog announcement, MEXC revealed that the Proof of Trust campaign will feature a $100 million Guardian Fund, positioning it as one of the crypto industry’s most open and user-friendly protection frameworks.

Following MEXC’s launch of enhanced Proof-of-Reserves and bi-monthly Security Reports, users can now independently verify that key assets are fully backed. Recent data confirms full backing for the exchange’s primary cryptocurrencies.

🔐 Just Launched: #MEXC Proof of Trust A bold step forward in crypto security, transparency, and user protection: ✅ $100M Guardian Fund

✅ Strategic audit partnerships

✅ Real-time Proof-of-Reserves 📰 Full details:https://t.co/95dayUWkbZ — MEXC (@MEXC_Official) June 16, 2025

MEXC’s Guardian Fund

The MEXC Guardian Fund helps users affected by crypto hacks and attacks, covering severe threats like large exploits, targeted attacks, and system vulnerabilities.

Unlike other funds, it’s fully transparent and each wallet address is publicly listed on the exchange’s website, so users can track the fund’s balance and transactions on the blockchain.

According to the blog post, the Guardian Fund eliminates bureaucratic delays that slow down user support. It is designed to be agile and proactive, enabling quick disbursement of funds to affected users.

The crypto exchange noted that the initiative is also adding an educational element, which is designed to allow users to learn and understand the ecosystem.

On the MEXC Learn platform, traders of all levels can access safety tools, guides, and trading insights completely free.

Community involvement and user engagement play a central role in the Proof of Trust campaign. As part of the effort, the exchange is redesigning its platform with a stronger focus on user needs, guided by direct feedback.

Recently, MEXC introduced a zero-fee trading zone that allows traders to capitalize on market movements without having to worry about trading fees.

Hacks and breaches are on the rise in the crypto world. For example, in December 2024, Coinbase suffered a breach exposing personal data of over 69,000 users.

Hackers demanded a $20 million ransom, but Coinbase instead offered a $20 million reward for information on the attackers, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the industry.

