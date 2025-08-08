Key Notes

Crypto market cap jumped 3% but PUMP token stayed nearly flat.

A whale sold 1.11B PUMP for $3.79M in SOL, securing a $362K profit.

Pump.fun debuted Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into ecosystem projects.

The broader crypto market saw a strong rebound on Aug. 8, with total market capitalization climbing 3% to $3.88 trillion and daily trading volumes surging nearly 50% to $181 billion. Bitcoin BTC $116 546 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $43.08 B rose 2% to $116,000, Ethereum ETH $3 896 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $470.90 B Vol. 24h: $36.78 B gained 6% to $3,900, and XRP XRP $3.34 24h volatility: 11.5% Market cap: $198.23 B Vol. 24h: $9.77 B soared 11% to $3.34. However, PUMP , the native token of Solana-based meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, failed to ride the bullish wave, remaining largely stagnant after a steep monthly decline.

PUMP was trading at $0.0033 at press time, up a modest 1% in the past 24 hours, with trading volumes gaining only 6%. The lack of momentum follows a major whale transaction.

Onchain Lens reported that a single whale offloaded 1.11 billion PUMP for 21,763 SOL, worth $3.79 million, and deposited the funds into Binance, netting a profit of $362,000.

Pump.fun Unveils Glass Full Foundation

While the token struggles, down more than 70% from the all-time high, Pump.fun announced the launch of the Glass Full Foundation (GFF).

The new initiative aims to inject liquidity into ecosystem tokens to support long-term community-driven projects. As per Pump.fun, GFF has already begun allocating capital to select initiatives and plans to expand funding to more projects in the coming months.

introducing the Glass Full Foundation the Glass Full Foundation aims to accelerate the most organic, vibrant, and promising communities in the pump fun ecosystem GFF will inject SIGNIFICANT liquidity into ecosystem tokens to support our most diehard cults learn more 👇 pic.twitter.com/vPtXzjZqwZ — pump.fun (@pumpdotfun) August 7, 2025

GFF’s mission is to accelerate growth in the Solana ecosystem, though details on the source of funds or selection criteria remain undisclosed.

The move comes as Pump.fun faces increasing competition from rival Solana meme coin launchpad LetsBonk.fun, which is integrated with Raydium and backed by the Bonk community.

From ICO Hype to Market Reality

PUMP was launched via an Initial Coin Offering on July 12, raising $600 million in just 12 minutes. Positioned as the official native token of the Pump.fun protocol, it forms part of an ambitious plan to build a decentralized alternative to platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch.

However, Pump.fun’s platform revenue has dropped sharply from its January peak of over $7 million per day to lows near $200,000 earlier this month. Even a multimillion-dollar buyback last month has not reversed the downtrend in PUMP’s market performance.

But with GFF and other initiatives in the pipeline, PUMP could surprise the market, potentially becoming one of the best meme coins to buy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.