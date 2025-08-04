Key Notes

Pump fun has recorded a drop in its monthly revenue, a sign of dwindling popularity of meme coins.

The platform's revenue has been in a steady decline since 2025, with limited impact on its token’s price.

The Solana ecosystem is poised to see a new adoption surge with the Seeker Mobile now shipping.

Solana SOL $165.5 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $89.05 B Vol. 24h: $4.66 B meme coin launchpad Pump.fun has recorded a drop in its monthly revenue, despite the broader cryptocurrency market rebound.

The revenue fell to a 2025 low in July, generating only $24.96 million. This corresponds with an 80% plunge from its January peak of over $130 million.

Pump.fun Makes a Steady Revenue Decline

Pump.fun has made a move that signals a sharp drop in the meme coin creation sector. According to data from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) analytics platform DefiLlama, Pump.fun generated $24.96 million after several months of declining interest.

In January, this metric came in at more than $130 million, suggesting that the July revenue is down by 80%.

On a closer look, it is clear that Pump.fun revenue has been in a steady decline since 2025 started. From $130 million in January, it went to $90 million in February and $37 million in March, per DefiLlama data.

Then it climbed and hovered around $40 million for the next three months. So far, the monthly revenue for July is the lowest point that the platform has seen.

While this signals a drop in the use of the Solana meme coin launchpad, it is worth noting that it shows the largely waning momentum in the broader meme coin sector.

At the beginning of this month, Pump.fun recorded a massive surge in trading volume as well as in market capitalization.

As of July 23, meme coins’ market capitalization reached a high of $85 billion and $17.22 billion in 24-hour trading volume.

Unfortunately, it was unable to sustain this rally as the positive momentum began to fade in no time. On August 4, the overall meme coin valuation had dropped to $65 billion, equivalent to a 23.5% dip from its peak in July.

In addition, Pump.fun’s 24-hour trading volume had dropped to $5.59 billion. This represents a 67% drop from its July 23 record.

The price of PUMP, the native crypto of the Solana-based launchpad, was declining at the time of writing. The coin lost another 20% and slipped under $0.30. At the time of writing, PUMP was trading at $0.003021, corresponding with a 5.7% increase over the last 24 hours.

Solana Ecosystem in the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Solana has seen some fluctuations in price action over the last few weeks. Last Monday, the price of SOL went as high as $182, and from this peak, it hit a two-week low. This outlook was triggered by the underwhelming US macroeconomic data, and this has crashed global markets.

It is currently trading at $164.75, more than a 16% drop from that Monday peak. On the flip side, the network generated a staggering $87 million in network revenue in July 2025, marking the tenth consecutive month it led all Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains.

In addition, the Solana Mobile phone, Seeker, has started shipping. This device may help bring renewed focus to the meme coin world, with Pump.fun poised to benefit as it has before.

Seekers officially start shipping today! Thank you for your support and belief in Solana Mobile since day one. We’re sending tens of thousands of devices to 50+ countries around the world, so sit tight as your order makes its way through over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/dQtkWi26JB — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) August 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.