Key Notes

The ETH/BTC ratio is up 38.53% over the past 30 days, signaling increased investor appetite for riskier digital assets.

Market expert Michael van de Poppe predicts a 200–500% rally for many altcoins over the next 2-4 months.

Major altcoins like XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Stellar have posted gains between 5–15%.

Altcoin season chatters are once again picking up in the crypto space, with Ethereum ETH $3 896 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $470.90 B Vol. 24h: $36.78 B leading the broader sector with another 5% gains today and eyeing a breakout past $4,000. Market experts predict a major altcoin rally in the making, with digital assets surging by 200-500%.

Ethereum-Led Altcoin Season Is Here

After hitting the lows under $3,400 earlier this week, Ethereum price has bounced back nearly 15% from there, eyeing a major breakout past $4,000 ahead. Popular analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that he expects a 200-500% rally for most of the digital assets in the next 2-4 months.

He stated that he is currently “all-in” on altcoins.

I remain all-in into #Altcoins as I think that there's 200-500% to be made in the next 2-4 months. A lot of #Altcoins haven't really gotten back to their levels from early '25. Of course, some aren't going to be showing momentum, but the recent move of $ETH is the first step… — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 7, 2025

As said, the ETH price has bounced back swiftly from the weekly lows of $3,400. Thanks to the aggressive and continued buying from ETH treasury firms, SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) and BitMine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) have seen significant growth.

Furthermore, the ETH/BTC pair has surged 38.53% over the past 30 days, according to TradingView data. Analysts view this rise as a potential signal for a broader altcoin season, suggesting a growing investor appetite for higher-risk assets beyond Bitcoin BTC $116 546 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $43.08 B . Popular market analyst Ali Martinez noted that if ETH price breaks past $4,000, then the rally to $6,400 could come like a magnet.

On the other hand, inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have gathered pace once again. BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) saw more than $103 million in inflows on Aug. 7, with total inflows across all US ETF issuers crossing $222 million.

Altcoins Continue to Show Strength

Apart from Ethereum, other top altcoins have also been showing strength. XRP price is up 12% after the latest development of the Ripple lawsuit settlement. The daily trading volume has also surged 172% to $11.5 billion, with analysts predicting another 70% XRP rally ahead.

Similarly, altcoins like Solana SOL $175.5 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $94.66 B Vol. 24h: $6.39 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 8.4% Market cap: $33.66 B Vol. 24h: $2.86 B , Cardano ADA $0.80 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $28.82 B Vol. 24h: $1.77 B , and Stellar XLM $0.46 24h volatility: 14.3% Market cap: $14.39 B Vol. 24h: $1.06 B have gained between 5-15% each. This shows a strong undercurrent in this sector, which could mark the beginning of a greater altcoin season.

Amid today’s crypto market rally, the broader crypto market liquidations have increased to $407 million, of which $318 million is in short liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.