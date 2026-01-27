Dogecoin Price Prediction: When This Triangle Breaks, the Next Move Could Be Violent

The meme coin continues to make lower highs and higher lows, compressing volatility into an increasingly narrow range.

Each retest of the $0.123 support has held strong so far, hinting that pressure is building for a decisive move.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin-linked ETFs are quietly gaining traction. On January 26, DOGE ETFs pulled in $246K in fresh inflows, bringing total investment to over $6.4 million, with Grayscale’s GDOG fund leading the charge.

This tightening pattern and growing institutional interest suggest that when DOGE finally breaks out, the move could be fast and explosive.

DOGE Price Analysis: Next Move Decides Everything

Analyst Ali Martinez’s chart shows a clean symmetrical triangle formed by DOGE on the 1-hour chart.

Sellers cap price along a falling trendline while buyers defend a rising base. Control remains balanced, but time favors a break rather than continuation.

Dogecoin $DOGE may be breaking out of a triangle, setting up a potential 7% move. pic.twitter.com/1eec8kVpBo — Ali Charts (@alicharts) January 25, 2026

A breakout from Dogecoin’s current triangle formation could trigger a price swing of around 7%.

If bulls manage to push the price above the upper trendline, the first short-term target sits at the $0.130 mark.

From there, a sustained rally and growing demand could bring the long-term goal of $1 back into focus, a level that continues to inspire retail enthusiasm.

However, bulls must first secure a clean break above the triangle top to take control.

Failure to hold rising support would shift momentum in favor of the bears.

If DOGE dips below $0.123, a flush of downside liquidity could follow, potentially dragging the price down to the $0.10 to $0.095 demand zone, a nearly 20% decline from current levels.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.