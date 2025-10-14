Crypto OG Roger Ver Settles US Tax Charges with Nearly $50M Deal

Key Notes

Ver's settlement covers alleged tax evasion of $48M tied to Bitcoin holdings he held before renouncing US citizenship in 2014.

The agreement allows charges to be dismissed after one month if Ver meets all payment obligations to federal prosecutors and the IRS.

Ver's case concludes amid broader policy shifts that include SEC dropping suits against major exchanges and pardons for crypto figures.

Roger Ver, an early backer of Bitcoin BTC $113 038 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $90.23 B and a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency sector often referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus,” has agreed to pay up to $49.9 million to resolve US tax evasion and mail fraud charges, according to the Department of Justice and court filings made public on Oct. 14.

The settlement was reached under a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Los Angeles. Under the terms, Ver is required to meet all payment and compliance obligations, which include potentially covering back taxes, civil penalties, and accrued interest with the Internal Revenue Service, according to Reuters.

If Roger Ver complies, the indictment will be dismissed after one month, enabling him to avoid prison and conclude a legal dispute that began with his arrest in Spain in 2024.

Ver’s case centered on allegations that he evaded over $48 million in taxes related to his Bitcoin holdings before renouncing US citizenship in 2014. Prosecutors argued Ver and his companies concealed the value of their cryptocurrency assets during the expatriation process, misrepresenting their true worth on tax forms.

In 2024, Roger Ver stated that the US government was targeting him for his Bitcoin advocacy, not tax evasion, and his legal team attempted to dismiss the case as unconstitutional.

Trump Administration Shifts Enforcement Approach in Crypto Cases

Despite his appeals for presidential intervention earlier this year, Ver did not receive a pardon but reached a deal in an environment that has seen a notable decline in aggressive crypto enforcement following President Donald Trump‘s re-election.

The outcome mirrors recent policy reversals, including the Securities and Exchange Commission‘s decision to drop suits against major crypto exchanges and pardons for several high-profile industry figures. Ver’s agreement exemplifies a broader shift that may show a less adversarial climate for digital asset participants in the United States.

Roger Ver’s Role as Industry Pioneer

Roger Ver began supporting Bitcoin in early 2011, contributing to its mainstream adoption by investing in key cryptocurrency companies, including Blockchain.com, BitPay, and Kraken.

He played a significant role in the 2017 Bitcoin Cash BCH $535.1 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $10.66 B Vol. 24h: $597.75 M hard fork, promoting its use for payments. Ver’s advocacy shaped industry views on decentralization and user control in digital currencies, driving ongoing innovation in blockchain payments and settlement solutions.

