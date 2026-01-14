Crypto Treasuries Are Buying Bitcoin 3x Faster than It’s Mined

Key Notes

Public and private companies added 260,000 BTC in six months.

Miners produced only 82,000 BTC during the same period.

Monthly net treasury inflows average 43,000 BTC, worth about $25 billion.

Corporate digital asset treasuries have continued to accumulate Bitcoin BTC $94 879 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $1.90 T Vol. 24h: $68.89 B despite the price volatility. According to data by Glassnode, public and private companies added a net 260,000 BTC to their balance sheets over the past six months. During the same period, Bitcoin miners produced roughly 82,000 BTC.

This gap suggests that corporate buyers absorbed more than three times the new BTC supply entering the market. At current prices, the monthly net treasury inflow is around 43,000 BTC, worth around $25 billion.

https://twitter.com/glassnode/status/2011162019441893480

Treasury Balances Peak

Company-held Bitcoin treasuries grew from about 854,000 BTC to roughly 1.11 million BTC in six months. This is one of the fastest expansions of corporate balance-sheet exposure to Bitcoin on record.

Across all treasury categories, around 4.06 million BTC is now held by structured entities. ETFs and funds account for the largest share at about 1.49 million BTC, followed by public companies with more than 1.1 million BTC.

The remaining is owned by governments, private firms, DeFi contracts, and custodians.

Bitcoin is treasuries | Source: BitcoinTreasuriesNet

Top Bitcoin DATs

Strategy controls the majority of corporate Bitcoin holdings. As per the data by BitcoinTreasuriesNet, the firm currently holds 687,410 BTC, equal to roughly 60% of all Bitcoin held by public and private companies.

The firm continues to fund purchases through equity issuance and convertible debt.

MARA Holdings ranks second among corporate treasuries with 53,250 BTC. Unlike Strategy, MARA’s position comes mainly from mining. The firm has increasingly retained production rather than selling Bitcoin to fund operations.

Twenty One Capital sits at the third spot with 43,514 BTC. The company began accumulating Bitcoin at launch in December 2025 following its merger with Cantor Equity Partners.

Japan-based Metaplanet follows with 35,102 BTC. It started accumulating BTC in 2024 to hedge against inflation and bet on long-term crypto growth.

Bitcoin miners currently add about 450 BTC per day to circulating supply. Corporate treasuries alone are absorbing significantly more than that on a monthly basis. If current accumulation rate continues, corporate balance sheets will continue to remove Bitcoin from liquid circulation.

Bitcoin Hyper Raises $30M amid Rising BTC Adoption

As Bitcoin institutional adoption continues to grow, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is drawing attention as a promising investment. The project has seen strong demand in its ongoing presale.

Bitcoin Hyper is designed to address some of Bitcoin’s long-standing challenges, including slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited support for smart contracts. It introduces a high-performance Layer 2 solution that improves scalability while keeping Bitcoin’s security intact.

Transactions are processed through an optimized system for faster and lower-cost execution. After that, they settle on Bitcoin’s main network.

Bitcoin Hyper’s native cryptocurrency, HYPER, plays an important role in the ecosystem. It can be used for transaction fees, staking, and access to advanced network features.

HYPER is currently priced at $0.013575 during the presale. The team has already raised over $30.4 million. Read our Bitcoin Hyper prediction price on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.