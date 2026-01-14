Dogecoin Price Prediction: Spot ETF Set to Launch on Nasdaq This Week – Billions Incoming?

If it launches, Dogecoin would join a small group of assets with multiple spot ETFs active in the US market. Products from Grayscale and Bitwise are already live.

The 21Shares ETF tracks spot DOGE prices using the CF Dogecoin-Dollar US Settlement Price Index. There is no leverage and no derivatives. DOGE only enters or leaves the trust when shares are created or redeemed in 10,000-unit baskets.

The fund charges a 0.50% management fee, paid weekly in DOGE. There is no fee waiver. The Bank of New York Mellon handles administration, while custody is split between Coinbase Custody Trust, Anchorage Digital Bank, and BitGo. Wilmington Trust acts as trustee.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: What’s Next for Prices?

DOGE is trading near $0.14 after months of back-and-forth action.

The chart below shows price holding above the $0.089 low while pressing against a long-term descending trendline. Meanwhile, the RSI sits near the mid-range, showing neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Volume remains low.

As long as DOGE holds above the $0.12-$0.10 support zone, a pullback risk stays strong. A clean break below that range opens a retest of the $0.089 low. That level marks the final major support on the chart.

A breakout above the descending trendline puts $0.18 in play first. A move above $0.18 opens a path toward $0.30. If ETF inflows accelerate and broader market conditions remain supportive, the chart projects higher targets at $0.50 and, in an extended move, the $1 zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold $0.12 weakens the setup. A breakdown below $0.10 would invalidate the bullish structure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.