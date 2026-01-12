Key Notes

Strategy now holds 687,410 BTC on its balance sheet, the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury globally.

MSCI, a major stock index provider, confirmed on January 6 it will keep Strategy in its indexes.

Strategy shares trade at a 20-25% discount to the value of the Bitcoin the company owns.

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, acquired 13,627 Bitcoin BTC $91 450 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.83 T Vol. 24h: $40.63 B for approximately $1.25 billion between Jan. 5-11, bringing its total holdings to 687,410 BTC.

The company paid an average price of $91,519 per Bitcoin for the latest purchase.

The acquisition was funded by selling company shares on the open market, according to the company’s regulatory filing. Bitcoin remains the exclusive asset on Strategy’s balance sheet under Michael Saylor.

Strategy has acquired 13,627 BTC for ~$1.25 billion at ~$91,519 per bitcoin. As of 1/11/2026, we hodl 687,410 $BTC acquired for ~$51.80 billion at ~$75,353 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/5UttS1LCy2 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) January 12, 2026

Strategy has now spent $51.80 billion buying Bitcoin at an average cost of $75,353 per coin.

The company owns more Bitcoin on its balance sheet than any other public company, distinct from exchanges like Coinbase that hold Bitcoin on behalf of customers.

Index Inclusion Concerns Resolved

The purchase comes days after MSCI, a major stock index provider, confirmed Strategy would remain in its indexes.

The Jan. 6 decision matters because funds that track MSCI indexes are required to hold shares of companies included in those indexes.

Had MSCI removed Strategy, those funds would have been forced to sell their shares. JPMorgan had estimated such selling could have totaled $8.8 billion. That risk is now off the table, according to MSCI’s official announcement.

Stock Trades Below Bitcoin Value

Despite the positive index news, Strategy shares are trading at a discount to the Bitcoin the company holds.

At current prices, the stock is valued at roughly 75 to 80 cents for every dollar of Bitcoin on the balance sheet. MSTR closed at $157.33 on January 9, down 66% from its July 2025 peak of $457.20.

Strategy has issued many new shares to fund its Bitcoin purchases. The share count has grown from 77 million in 2021 to 267 million today.

The company has the capacity to sell $11 billion more in shares for future Bitcoin acquisitions.

Before this purchase, Strategy held 673,783 BTC. The latest acquisition adds to a buying streak that has accelerated since late 2024 under what the company calls its 21/21 capital plan.

