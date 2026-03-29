Davinci Jeremie, the Chilean software developer who became a crypto legend by urging followers to buy Bitcoin at $1, has reversed course and is now warning investors to sell their holdings.

The shift is significant precisely because of its source: Jeremie spent more than a decade as one of the asset class’s most recognizable long-term bulls, and his updated stance arrives as Bitcoin consolidates well off its October 2025 highs.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently sits near 42/100, indicating Fear — a reading consistent with the broader caution that has settled over the market heading into mid-2026.

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Who Is Davinci Jeremie and Why Does His Warning Matter?

Jeremie, known online as Davincij15, first purchased Bitcoin at roughly $1 per coin and went viral in May 2013 with a YouTube video titled “Bitcoin Update – just buy $1 worth of bitcoin please!”

The video, which has since accumulated 7.4 million views, was built on a straightforward asymmetric risk argument: losing a single dollar was trivial, but holding for a decade carried the potential to generate life-changing returns.

At the time of the video, Bitcoin was trading near $116.75. Those who followed his advice and held a single coin through the 2021 cycle peak near $61,000 saw returns exceeding 52,000%.

That track record is precisely what lends weight to the current Bitcoin Sell Warning he has issued. When figures associated with the 2013 cohort, individuals who rode Bitcoin from double digits to six figures — begin publicly exiting positions, it represents a meaningful psychological data point for the market. Jeremie is not a latecomer issuing a contrarian call for attention. His credibility on Bitcoin is structural, built over more than a decade of documented conviction.

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Davinci Jeremie’s Sell Signal: What Triggered the Reversal?

In a recent interview with Sujal Jethwani of The Street, Jeremie outlined his current read on market structure and the forces he believes are shaping Bitcoin’s near-term trajectory. His Crypto Market Analysis centers not on technical deterioration alone but on what he characterizes as deliberate accumulation by deep-pocketed actors at the expense of retail participants.

Jeremie specifically pointed toward the influence of the Trump family, stating: “It’s clear right now the Trump family wants to push crypto down so that they can get as much as they want.” He framed this within a broader observation about time horizons, that ultra-wealthy participants operate on five-to-ten-year cycles, while most retail investors chase returns over twelve to twenty-four months.

“No, dude, it doesn’t work that way,” he said, pushing back against the expectation of rapid millionaire-making timelines.

His view is that the October 10, 2025 crash, during which Bitcoin fell from $122,000 to $105,000 in hours, liquidating over $19 billion in leveraged positions and wiping out more than 1.6 million trader accounts — was not a random deleveraging event.

Jeremie suggests it was a coordinated move by powerful players to shake out retail exposure and accumulate at lower prices. He has since expressed skepticism about near-term recovery, stating that the most likely scenario is further downside, with a best case being a return to prior all-time highs rather than a meaningful extension above them.

Notably, Jeremie has said Bitcoin at $100,000 did not excite him, a striking admission from someone who spent years forecasting exactly that kind of appreciation. That emotional flatness at a historic price level may be the clearest signal of his shifted conviction.

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