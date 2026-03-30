MicroStrategy Ends Historic 13-Week Bitcoin Buying Streak: Is the Pump Cooling?

MicroStrategy (MSTR) did not add to its Bitcoin position last week, according to on-chain data and the absence of executive chairman Michael Saylor’s customary Sunday purchase signal on X – ending a 13-week buying streak that began in late December 2025.

The pause is the first break in what had become a programmatic weekly supply bid, during which the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm acquired approximately 90,831 BTC.

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Thirteen Weeks, 90,831 BTC: What the MicroStrategy Bitcoin Streak Represented

The buying streak that ended last week was not incidental accumulation – it was a structured, capital-markets-funded acquisition program executed with near-mechanical regularity.

Beginning in late December 2025, MicroStrategy deployed capital across 13 consecutive weeks, funding Bitcoin purchases through a combination of at-the-money common stock sales, convertible note proceeds, and proceeds from its perpetual preferred equity series: STRK, STRF, and the Stretch (STRC) offering launched in early 2026.

STRATEGY $MSTR DID NOT SELL ANY SHARES AND DID NOT PURCHASE ANY BITCOIN LAST WEEK — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) March 30, 2026

Individual weekly purchases scaled significantly. The week of March 2–8 saw Strategy acquire 17,994 BTC at an average price of approximately $76,000, funded by $900 million in Class A common stock sales and $377 million from discounted STRC shares. The following week – March 9–15 – produced the year’s largest single-week add, marking a $1.57 billion BTC purchase. By March 23, the pace had already begun to compress: Strategy added just 1,031 BTC at a $74,326 average, a fraction of the prior two weeks’ volume.

The firm’s corporate treasury now holds 762,099 Bitcoin at an average acquisition price of $75,694 per token, representing more than 2.8% of total BTC supply. That concentration made Strategy’s weekly purchase announcement a structural event for market participants tracking liquid supply dynamics – not merely a corporate disclosure.

Without the weekly bid, one of the most consistent sources of programmatic buy-side pressure in the spot market goes quiet.

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Why the STRC Funding Engine Stalled

The structural explanation for the pause centers on the STRC preferred share offering. STRC was designed to raise capital for BTC purchases by attracting yield-focused retail investors – a mechanism that functions only while the shares trade at or above par. By the week ending March 23, STRC had slipped below $100, effectively closing the issuance window and removing the funding vehicle that had supported several of the streak’s larger weekly adds.

With STRC sidelined, Strategy’s residual capacity appeared limited to $76.5 million in MSTR common stock ATM sales last week – insufficient to fund a purchase of the scale that had characterized the streak’s peak weeks.

Strategy announces new $21 Billion $STRC ATM Program and new $21 Billion $MSTR ATM Program.https://t.co/l1kyJTFtze — Strategy (@Strategy) March 23, 2026

The firm simultaneously announced a new $4.2 billion STRD perpetual preferred offering carrying an 11.5% annual yield reset monthly, positioning it as what Saylor has described as the “fourth gear” of the BTC funding stack. Strategy also disclosed $2.25 billion in USD reserves covering an estimated 60–100 days of preferred dividend obligations.

Saylor addressed the pause directly, posting that “some weeks you just need to HODL” – framing the break as a deliberate hold rather than a strategic retreat. CEO Phong Le has maintained that 2026 remains a pivotal year for both the company’s capital-raising strategy and Bitcoin broadly, citing a $65 billion BTC balance despite a roughly 60% decline in MSTR shares over the prior year.

The STRC funding window closing does not cancel the accumulation plan. It pauses one gear of it.

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