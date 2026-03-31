Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin-native conglomerate founded by BTC Inc. CEO David Bailey, sold approximately $20 million worth of Bitcoin at a realized loss of roughly 40%, a liquidation event that implies an average acquisition cost somewhere in the range of $33,000 per BTC against a sale price consistent with market levels at the time of execution.

The transaction was not framed as a routine portfolio rebalancing; a 40% realized loss on a position of this size, for a firm whose entire strategic identity is built around BTC accumulation, signals a forced or at minimum urgency-driven disposition.

For a company that raised over $750 million in mid-2025 explicitly to seed and hold Bitcoin treasury positions globally, selling at a deep loss raises direct questions about liquidity management and the durability of its funding model.

Bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) disclosed in its 10-K filed on March 30, 2026, that it sold approximately 284 BTC in March for about $20 million, with an average selling price of around $70,422 per BTC. In 2025, the company net purchased 5,342 BTC with a… pic.twitter.com/DRq8cpT0L6 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 30, 2026

Nakamoto merged with healthcare provider KindlyMD in May 2025, securing a record $510 million PIPE alongside additional debt financing, with Anchorage Digital handling custody. The architecture was designed to cycle BTC gains back into accumulation while maintaining a 40% public equity exposure cap – a structure that, in theory, insulates the BTC stack from forced liquidation. A $20 million sale at a 40% loss suggests the architecture is under pressure it was not designed to absorb.

DISCOVER: Meme coin supercycle: Top performers this week

Implied Acquisition Cost vs. Realized Exit Price For Nakamoto Bitcoin Holdings

Working from the reported figures, a 40% realized loss on a $20 million sale implies the position was carried at a cost basis of approximately $33.3 million – meaning Nakamoto effectively recovered $0.60 on every dollar deployed into that tranche of Bitcoin.

If the sale occurred at Bitcoin prices in the $80,000–$95,000 range that characterized much of early-to-mid 2026, the implied acquisition price for this specific tranche would place the original purchase somewhere between $133,000 and $158,000 per coin – levels consistent with late-2025 peak accumulation when treasury firms were competing aggressively for spot supply.

David Bailey's $NAKA and Cory Klippsten's $SQNS duking it out to see who can lose the title of worst managed BTCTC https://t.co/RKa5o3VZLS pic.twitter.com/vuLRAltJBL — Pledditor (@Pledditor) March 30, 2026

The precise vehicle for the sale – whether OTC block, open-market execution, or exchange liquidation – has not been confirmed, and the on-chain footprint has not been independently verified by Arkham Intelligence or Lookonchain at time of writing.

What the math clearly confirms: this was not a tax-loss harvest on a marginal position. A $13.3 million realized loss represents a meaningful destruction of capital for a firm that positioned itself as a long-duration BTC holder, not a trading entity. The numbers crystallize a core structural vulnerability – acquiring BTC near cycle highs with leveraged or equity-dilutive capital leaves no margin for drawdown without eventual forced realization.

EXPLORE: Crypto breakout alerts this week

Balance Sheet Pressure and What the Liquidation Reveals

Nakamoto’s funding model depends on mNAV arbitrage: issue equity or notes at a premium to net asset value, deploy proceeds into BTC, and let appreciation widen the spread. That engine runs in reverse when the stock collapses.

By early 2026, Nakamoto’s share price had fallen roughly 99% from its May 2025 peaks, effectively closing off the ATM and PIPE channels that provided its accumulation fuel. With equity-based financing unavailable at viable dilution rates, the firm’s options narrow to debt service from cash reserves or liquidation of BTC holdings – the latter being precisely what this transaction appears to represent.

The contrast with other leveraged BTC treasury operators is instructive. Strategy (MSTR) responded to market stress by doubling down with additional capital raises, leaning into its premium to NAV while it held.

GameStop, by contrast, retained its 4,710 BTC position despite external speculation about a sell-off – a posture only sustainable for firms without acute debt service obligations. Nakamoto’s realized loss suggests it has neither the premium engine nor the unencumbered balance sheet to absorb the drawdown passively.

Governance risk compounds the balance sheet stress. Nakamoto’s concurrent acquisition of Bailey-owned BTC Inc. and UTXO Management – using shares valued near $1.12 each following the 99% collapse – has drawn criticism from market watchers who characterize the moves as self-dealing at shareholder expense.

A treasury firm selling BTC at a 40% loss while simultaneously acquiring its founder’s private assets is a combination that no amount of Bitcoin-denominated convertible note structuring can fully obscure.

DISCOVER: Best Memecoins To Buy This Month!

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.