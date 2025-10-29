Deutsche Digital Assets to List Bittensor Staked ETP in Switzerland

Key Notes

German ETP provider Deutsche Digital Assets announced plans to have Bittensor Staked TAO ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The staked ETP product will trade under the ticker STAO.

Institutional investors are showing more interest in Bittensor.

Deutsche Digital Assets, a Germany-regulated provider of exchange-traded products (ETPs), is working on listing Bittensor Staked TAO ETP, with the ticker STAO. The plan is to have the product on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the next couple of weeks. To achieve this, the firm is collaborating with Nasdaq Nordic-listed broker Safello (SFL).

Introducing the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP

Together with Safello, Deutsche Digital Assets intends to list Bittensor Staked TAO ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange.

According to the recent disclosure, the fund will provide investors with exposure to TAO, which is associated with decentralized Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will be called Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP and traded under the ticker STAO.

Physically, the incoming product is supported by TAO tokens held in cold storage with a regulated custodian.

Based on its press release, all investors are eligible for returns, although it will be based on TAO’s price movements and staking rewards. Notably, the rewards are automatically reinvested into the fund with a maximum fee of 1.49%.

A similar product is the Grayscale Bittensor Trust, which was launched in July 2025. Meanwhile, the news has had no positive impact on TAO’s price. CoinMarketCap data shows that it is currently trading at $429.47, down by 3.3% in the last 24 hours.

Institutional Interest in Bittensor Improves

This move from the German firm suggests that interest is growing in Bittensor, especially among institutional investors.

Generally, Bittensor is known to be a decentralized network for AI that rewards people for their contributions towards data and computing power to carry out tasks. Some of these tasks are text translation, fraud detection, and image recognition.

The Bittensor corporate treasury is fast-becoming a trend, like with other altcoins. In the first half of this year, it saw two major treasury announcements from Nasdaq-listed companies, Synaptogenix and Oblong.

Synaptogenix first announced its plans to acquire $10 million worth of TAO. This was a notable move given that it exceeded the firm’s market cap at the time.

In addition, the company talked about its long-term vision to boost its TAO holdings to $100 million. Not too long after, IT services company Oblong also announced its intention to secure $7.5 million via a private stock offering. It noted that the proceeds would be directed to the purchase of TAO tokens.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.