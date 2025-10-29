Key Notes

World Liberty Financial will conduct the WLFI token airdrop across six exchanges, including Gate.io, KuCoin, LBank, HTX Global, Flipster, and MEXC.

The initiative aims to boost adoption of the USD1 stablecoin, now the sixth-largest globally with a $2.94 billion market cap.

WLFI token price has surged 20% over the past week, with analyst Marzell noting strong accumulation near $0.15 support, and the immediate target of $0.19.

World Liberty Financial, a popular crypto project linked to the Trump family, has announced plans to airdrop 8.4 million WLFI tokens valued at $1.2 billion.

Early participants in the project’s USD1 stablecoin will be the first to receive the upcoming WLFI token distribution.

World Liberty Financial to Distribute WLFI Token Through Six Exchanges

World Liberty Financial added that the initial WLFI token distribution will take place across six exchanges. These include Gate.io, KuCoin, LBank, HTX Global, Flipster, and MEXC.

The upcoming airdrop will reward users participating in the USD1 Points Program, launched two months ago.

This program aims to drive adoption of World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin, which is backed by the US dollar.

The company has also planned for debit cards supporting USD1 stablecoin transactions.

Participants earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining token balances.

Two months ago, World Liberty launched the USD1 Points Program to Select Exchanges. The Loyalty platform put power in the hands of early users, who helped drive $500m of growth in the last two months through activities such as purchasing and using USD1 on partner exchanges.… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) October 29, 2025

During the latest announcement, World Liberty announced plans to expand its points program, introducing new partner platforms, DeFi integrations, and additional ways for users to earn and redeem rewards. Last month, the company also announced a WLFI buyback and burn plan.

World Liberty Financial’s USD 1 stablecoin is currently the sixth-largest stablecoin globally, with a market capitalization of $2.94 billion.

Will WLFI Token Rally Halt?

The WLFI token has already seen a strong jump, surging 20% over the past week and is currently eyeing a breakout past $0.15.

The daily trading volumes have also surged by 27% to $266 million, highlighting strong bullish momentum.

Crypto analyst Marzell noted that the WLFI token is showing signs of strong accumulation after an extended correction phase.

According to Marzell, $0.14-$0.15 serves as a key support zone and strong demand area, while $0.19 remains the critical resistance and breakout level.

$WLFI is consolidating around $0.15, showing signs of strong accumulation after weeks of correction. 📊 Key Levels — Support: $0.14–$0.15 (value area low, strong demand zone)

— Resistance: $0.19 (point of control & breakout level)

— Bias: Bullish as long as $0.15 holds.

—… pic.twitter.com/LtsihcFxqy — Marzell (@MarzellCrypto) October 28, 2025

The analyst maintained a bullish bias as long as WLFI holds above $0.15, setting a target above $0.19 for the next potential move.

Marzell added that sellers appear to be losing momentum, while buyers are reloading positions. According to him, a confirmed breakout above $0.19 could signal the start of the next upward leg.

