Bitwise Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP ETPs on Swiss Exchange

Key Notes

Bitwise launches Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP ETPs on Switzerland's SIX Exchange targeting institutional investors.

The company's assets grew 200% to $15 billion since October 2024 across 40 products in expanding European markets.

Switzerland's regulatory framework attracts crypto firms as European countries ease restrictions on digital asset investments.

On September 4, Bitwise Asset Management confirmed the listing of five new ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP, each fully backed by digital assets and integrated into traditional brokerage portfolios, alongside the MSCI Digital Assets which tracks a select Top 20 Capped Index.

Bitwise’s move highlights Switzerland’s regulatory openness as a crucial hub for digital assets, as corporate adoption surges globally.

“The five flagship products we have listed in Switzerland will broaden options for investors looking to benefit from the full potential of crypto markets [… ] I’m extremely pleased that we’re developing our product suite on the widely respected SIX exchange, with new options such as staking and index products” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director Investment Strategy at Bitwise Europe.

Bitwise framed the listings as part of its long-term European expansion strategy. The company recently surpassed $15 billion in client assets across 40 products, marking a 200% increase since October 2024. Amid active geopolitical crises, trade tensions and economic frailties, corporate demand for cryptocurrencies in Europe continues to grow, as investors seek diversification.

“The expansion of our product suite in Switzerland is a logical next step for Bitwise, and fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs. We offer a full range of options for investors to benefit from value creation in digital assets using regulated products with a carefully constructed financial infrastructure. We’re always coming up with new products, and will continue to do so in the coming months across our markets in Europe,” Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise.

The products feature institutional-grade custody, physical redemption mechanisms, and transparent index methodologies complying with current regulatory standards in the US.

As top economies like the UK move to ease retail access to cryptocurrencies and digital-asset backed financial instruments, France also recently finalized new crypto-asset reporting rules, according to PwC reports, further emphasizing the growing momentum around regulated crypto investment vehicles on the continent.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.