DeFi Technologies Unveils CoreFi Strategy to Boost Bitcoin Exposure

DeFi Technologies is driving a new strategy that will involve both Bitcoin and CORE token.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a Canadian company focusing on exchange-traded products (ETPs), has teased its upcoming CoreFi Strategy launch. This new investment option aims to give investors better and unique exposure to Bitcoin BTC $90 593 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $47.28 B .

The CoreFi Strategy is set to launch on a Canadian stock exchange before the end of March 2025. This strategy uses new cryptocurrency investing methods to replicate the success of companies like MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Metaplanet. Inspired by these companies, DeFi Technologies’ CoreFi Strategy will take a high-risk approach focused on growth while offering regulated access to Bitcoin and digital assets.

The Bitcoin Boom Push from the CoreFi Strategy

This approach provides investors with a regulated way to gain higher-risk exposure to Bitcoin. Likewise, it stands out from traditional Bitcoin investment options. CoreFi Strategy will focus on accumulating two main digital assets: Bitcoin and the CORE token, which is native to the Core Blockchain.

This will help CoreFi’s investors benefit from Bitcoin’s potential while also participating in the growth of the CORE token. Furthermore, investors will engage with the broader blockchain ecosystem, using BTC as a stable digital asset and CORE as a more speculative investment with growth potential. The CoreFi Strategy will use various financial methods to grow its treasury.

DeFi Technologies plans to buy and manage BTC and CORE to take advantage of price changes, aiming for better returns for investors. Meanwhile, another key feature of the CoreFi Strategy is its focus on providing regulated access to Bitcoin and Decentralized Finance (BTCFi).

CoreFi will let investors directly invest in BTCFi through traditional financial platforms.

Recall that the leading financial technology firm recently launched its Core Chain validator node. This move allowed the company to serve as an independent validator for the network. DeFi Technologies will help improve the network’s security and efficiency as the latest validator on the Core blockchain. The company validates transactions and safeguards the blockchain from cybercriminals.

Additionally, DeFi Technologies will participate in consensus, voting on proposals and future updates to support the network’s growth and development. DeFi Technologies CEO Olivier Roussy Newton said deploying the validator nodes on the blockchain is part of the company’s commitment to the DeFi sector.

MicroStrategy Inspires More Global Companies

The palpable success of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy has inspired more companies worldwide to follow the same path.

For instance, Japan’s Metaplanet Inc. adopted the Bitcoin strategy, and its stock has rallied over 500% year-to-date. As Coinspeaker reported, Metapalnet recently completed a stock sale and raised over $67 million to enhance its aggressive investment approach.

MicroStrategy’s impressive performance has also inspired one of the most valuable tech companies, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), to rethink its investment strategy. As reported, Microsoft shareholders will vote in December on whether the company should adopt a Bitcoin strategy. MicroStrategy has proven to many investors that Bitcoin is an economic armor that is reliable in the long haul.

