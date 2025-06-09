Dogecoin ETF Approval Has Strong Chances in 2026, Will XRP, SOL, Litecoin Take Back Seat?

Key Notes

With the improving regulatory landscape in the USA, analysts believe that there are higher chances for other crypto ETFs to hit the market. Bloomberg’s Senior ETF strategist Eric Balchunas memecoin ETFs such as Dogecoin ETF, could arrive as soon as 2026.

While speculating about the future of crypto ETFs through an X post on June 7, Balchunas said there’s a “really good chance” that an ETF exclusively focused on actively trading meme coins will emerge. In the post, Balchunas remarked, “First, we’ll get a slew of active crypto ETFs,” further predicting that a meme coin-only fund could likely debut in 2026.

Really good chance this exists at some point. First we’ll get slew of active crypto ETFs (eta Winter 2025). Active meme coin-only likely 2026 tho. The return dispersion (and lack of sell side coverage) ripe for active. Could produce next star manager. Who knows. https://t.co/9CcEc4xmev — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 7, 2025

Dogecoin ETF Filing Shows Regulatory Landscape Is Changing

Balchunas explained that tokens excluded from the 1933 Securities Act could eventually qualify for inclusion in an active ETF. He further pointed out that the Dogecoin ETF filing “tells us a lot” about the regulatory landscape and how it has turned friendlier under the Trump administration.

This year, multiple ETF issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, have submitted applications for a spot Dogecoin ETF. Osprey Funds and Rex Shares also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in January, seeking approval for ETFs tied to Dogecoin DOGE $0.19 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $27.78 B Vol. 24h: $793.57 M , Official Trump TRUMP $10.52 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.10 B Vol. 24h: $195.77 M , and Bonk BONK $0.000016 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $1.25 B Vol. 24h: $191.07 M .

Earlier this year, in February, Balchunas placed the odds of a Dogecoin ETF approval by the end of 2025 at 75%. However, data on the decentralized predictions platform Polymarket shows that the odds have now fallen to 44%.

On the other hand, expectations for other crypto ETFs, including altcoins like XRP XRP $2.26 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $133.18 B Vol. 24h: $2.48 B , are rising. The Polymarket data recently placed the chances of approval for XRP ETF by the year-end at a staggering 98%.

Meme Coin Trading Activity Increases Likelihood for ETF

The meme coin sector has registered a meteoric rise in retail trading activity this year in 2025, while driving the sector’s total market capitalization to over $60 billion.

This explosive growth, fueled by top performers among the best meme coins, could pave the way for exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers to create products targeting this rapidly growing niche within the crypto market.

This discussion gained traction on X platform following a post by the Vladcoin team, a Russia-focused meme coin project, on X. The team proposed, “I think there should be an ETF that actively trades meme coins — buying and selling based on performance.”

I think there should be an ETF that actively trades meme coins — buying and selling based on performance. It would hold the promising ones and sell off the weaker ones. Basically, an actively managed meme coin ETF. @stillgray — Vladcoin (@runews) June 7, 2025

Expanding on the concept, they added that such an actively managed fund would “hold the promising ones and sell off the weaker ones,” offering a dynamic approach compared to passive ETFs, which usually track a single asset or a static basket of assets.

