Is Dogecoin Price Preparing 17,000% Pump after Another Elon Musk DOGE Tweet?

Elon Musk has reignited interest in the long-delayed DOGE-1 lunar mission being developed by SpaceX.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel said DOGE is holding a macro demand zone between $0.10 and $0.06.

Citing historical chart patterns from 2021 and 2024, the analyst predicts a 17000% upside.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.11 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $17.90 B Vol. 24h: $1.22 B has been on investors’ radar once again with Elon Musk’s latest tweet on the meme coin. Other market analysts believe that, according to the historical charts, Dogecoin price is showing potential for a 17,000% pump. It shows that investors could jump in once again for a strong meme coin bull run.

Doegoin Price Jumps on Elon Musk’s Renewed Attention

Dogecoin price gained upward momentum after renewed bullish commentary from Elon Musk. This has pumped the meme coin higher while the rest of the crypto market has entered consolidation after an early pump.

DOGE price move followed Musk’s remarks suggesting he could send Dogecoin “to the moon” next year. As a result, the richest man has once again drawn attention to the long-pending DOGE-1 lunar mission.

Maybe next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2026

The mission, which is fully funded using Dogecoin, is designed to collect data from the Moon and demonstrate the use of cryptocurrency beyond Earth’s orbit.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is working on DOGE-1, which was previously expected to launch in mid-to-late 2026, following multiple delays. Speaking earlier, SpaceX Vice President Tom Ochinero said the mission would showcase practical crypto applications in space.

However, the recent Musk commentary was enough to revive optimism around DOGE. Furthermore, Musk’s involvement in the crypto space is growing, with xAI planning to hire new crypto experts.

Is DOGE Preparing for a 17,000% Growth?

Popular analyst Crypto Patel noted that Dogecoin price is currently trading at level that has historically led to major upside. According to the expert, DOGE is holding a macro demand zone between $0.10 and $0.06. This area has acted as a strong multi-year support since 2021.

Crypto Patel noted that the token remains about 87% below its all-time high. He highlighted that the last time DOGE price touched this zone, it led to a 17,000% rally in 2021 and a 600% advance in 2024.

$DOGE at the EXACT Level That Triggered 17,000% Pump – History About to Repeat? 🚀 They Laughed at $0.003

They Sold at $0.10

They’ll FOMO above $1.00+ This Weekly / 2W Chart is Screaming Accumulation:

✅ Macro Demand Zone Holding at $0.10–$0.06

✅ Price Respects a Multi-Year… pic.twitter.com/zSg4moWouG — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) February 3, 2026

The analyst outlined upside Dogecoin price targets at $0.50, $1.50, and $4.00. However, he noted that a weekly close below $0.06 would invalidate the bullish setup.

