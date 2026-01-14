Dogecoin Price Prediction: New Crypto Law Draft Puts DOGE on Same Legal Tier as Bitcoin – Can DOGE 100x?

The Clarity Act proposes that any crypto included in a regulated exchange-traded product (ETP) by January 1, 2026 would no longer be classified as a security.

This change would apply to Dogecoin, thanks to its existing ETP exposure, putting it in the same legal category as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If the bill passes, it would open the door for more institutional funds to hold DOGE without needing SEC disclosures.

This isn’t about instant demand, but about removing legal barriers that have kept large investors on the sidelines.

The first big moment comes this Thursday, when the Senate Banking Committee debates and amends the bill.

DOGE Price Analysis: Weekly Chart Structure

On the weekly chart, Dogecoin trades near $0.14 inside a large compression pattern. Price is pinned between a rising base near $0.10 and a falling resistance line from the 2024 high.

This structure has been building for over a year.

The green demand zone between $0.09 and $0.11 has held multiple tests. This zone defines the bearish invalidation area.

A clean break below it opens downside toward $0.07, a level that aligns with prior cycle support. That move implies a drawdown of roughly 25-30% from current levels.

A weekly close above the descending trendline near $0.16 shifts control to buyers. From there, the first major upside level sits at $0.50.

If this is cleared, another surge to the much-anticipated $1 area is likely.

Can DOGE 100x?

A 100x move would take Dogecoin above $14, and while ambitious, it’s not out of the question in the right conditions.

Reaching that level would require a full market cycle expansion, growing institutional allocation, and a major increase in total crypto market cap.

The new legal clarity draft is a key step in that direction. It removes a major regulatory barrier, clearing the path for funds that were previously restricted from holding DOGE.

While it may not generate that demand overnight, it sets the foundation for long-term growth, and positions Dogecoin to benefit when the next wave of capital arrives.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.