Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a 38-year-old Master Soldier in the U.S. Army’s Special Forces stationed at Fort Liberty in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on charges alleging that he accessed classified intelligence related to a military operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and subsequently placed 13 bets across multiple Polymarket event contracts, netting approximately $404,222 on an initial outlay of $33,933, in what federal prosecutors have characterized as the first DOJ prosecution of insider trading on a prediction market platform.

The indictment, unsealed in the Southern District of New York, charges Van Dyke with unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and unlawful monetary transaction; three counts under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) each carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

BREAKING: DOJ announces it has arrested a US Special Forces soldier who took part in the raid that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro after the soldier allegedly pocketed $400,000 by betting more than $30,000 on Maduro’s removal on Polymarket. Name: GANNON KEN VAN DYKE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2026

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), acting in parallel, filed the first civil charges of their kind against Van Dyke under the agency’s event contract jurisdiction, with CFTC Enforcement Director James Barnacle stating that Van Dyke “gained over $400,000 by trading on various outcomes concerning Venezuela.”

We suspect this arrest is less a story about one soldier’s financial opportunism than it is a structural reckoning with the compliance gap that has persisted at the intersection of crypto-settled prediction markets, government personnel with security clearances, and regulatory frameworks that were not designed to contemplate this fact pattern – a gap that Polymarket’s rapid institutional growth, documented in part by ARK Invest’s integration of prediction market data into mainstream investment analysis, has made impossible for enforcement agencies to continue deferring.

DISCOVER: Next Crypto to Explode in 2026

Van Dyke Indictment: Classified Briefing Access, Polymarket Account Creation, and the Nonpublic Information Standard Under the Commodity Exchange Act

The mechanism functions as follows: Van Dyke, in his capacity as a Special Forces Master Sergeant involved in both the planning and execution phases of what has been publicly described as “Operation Absolute Resolve”, the military operation culminating in Maduro’s capture – attended classified briefings that provided him with material nonpublic information regarding the operation’s timing and likely outcome.

On December 26, 2025, Van Dyke created a Polymarket account and began placing wagers on event contracts directly tied to that information, including contracts covering U.S. forces landing in Venezuela, Maduro’s removal by January 31, 2026, and the prospect of a broader invasion. The largest single position – $32,537 on Maduro’s removal by January 31, 2026 – ultimately returned a 1,242% profit, with total winnings in the range of $400,000 to $410,000 subsequently converted to USDC and routed to offshore accounts.

(Source – Reuters)

The legal theory animating the federal charges centers on the CEA’s prohibition on trading event contracts – instruments regulated by the CFTC as a distinct category of derivative – while in possession of material nonpublic information obtained through government employment, a standard that mirrors the securities law insider trading framework but applies specifically to commodity and event contract markets.

Van Dyke’s alleged post-trade conduct is particularly significant to the government’s case: after noticing reports of unusual trading activity, he deleted his Polymarket account and changed the email address associated with his cryptocurrency exchange account – actions prosecutors will characterize as consciousness of guilt and as elements supporting the obstruction-adjacent wire fraud charge.

President Donald Trump, in public remarks following the operation, referenced Van Dyke’s arrest directly, stating that “a special forces soldier who was involved in the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro” had been arrested “on suspicion of insider trading and betting on Poly Market,” a characterization that, while informal, confirms the government’s public posture on the case.

EXPLORE: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.