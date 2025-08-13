EDEN Skyrockets 70% Post Eden Network Closure

Key Notes

EDEN token surged 70% in 24 hours to $0.0721 with a 409% rise in volume.

Eden Network announced it will shut down operations, five years after its debut.

EDEN is testing the upper boundary of a long-term symmetrical triangle weekly.

EDEN, the native token of Eden Network, has gained 70% in the past 24 hours, briefly hitting $0.0721 before settling around $0.06751 at the time of writing.

The rally comes despite Eden’s announcement that it will be shutting down operations, marking the end of a four-year journey that began as Archer DAO in 2020.

Archer DAO was launched in 2020 on a mission to create a new revenue stream for Ethereum miners through realizing profits from MEV. In 2021, as EIP-1559 was enacted and greatly impacted miners' revenue potential, the mission evolved into Eden Network to continue to support… pic.twitter.com/HBzBjL2KQt — Eden Network (@EdenNetwork) August 12, 2025

Trading volume also exploded 409.25% over the same period, as traders reacted to the closure news and the accompanying token retirement program.

congrats to Eden for winding down its DAO in a principled way https://t.co/PnRk7AXjj9 — jack-anorak (@jack_anorak) August 12, 2025

From Miner Ally to Shutdown

Originally launched to generate MEV profits for Ethereum ETH $4 616 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $557.83 B Vol. 24h: $59.47 B miners, Archer DAO rebranded to Eden Network in 2021 following the EIP-1559 upgrade, which reduced miner revenue potential.

At its peak, Eden’s partnerships represented over 50% of Ethereum’s hashrate, processing thousands of transactions daily through its MEV-protected RPC.

Why Is Eden Network Shutting Down?

Post-Merge, Eden became an MEV-Boost relay operator and, at its height, achieved the highest average block rewards among all relays. However, the relay and block-building market quickly became saturated and expensive, leaving only a few players.

吴说获悉，成立于 2020 年的 Eden Network 宣布即日起停止运营，并启动 EDEN 代币退市计划。Eden 最初以 Archer DAO 名义推出，旨在通过 MEV 收益为以太坊矿工创造新收入来源，2021 年更名为 Eden Network 后曾与超过 50% 算力的矿工合作，并在合并后转型为 MEV-Boost… — 吴说区块链 (@wublockchain12) August 13, 2025

Despite securing $17.4 million in seed funding in 2021, Eden ultimately could not maintain its position.

Eden announced the immediate closure of all Eden products, including Eden RPC, Eden Bundles, and Mempool Stream, while providing alternatives like Flashbots Protect and Blocknative.

A token retirement program will distribute the entirety of Eden’s 2,000 ETH treasury to EDEN holders (non-US residents only) at a fixed rate of 0.00001506 ETH per token (~66,401 EDEN = 1 ETH). The program runs until September 30, 2025.

EDEN Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Test

On the weekly chart, EDEN is testing the upper boundary of a long-term symmetrical triangle formation after months of consolidation. The latest breakout attempt pushed RSI to 66.42, hovering near overbought territory.

Meanwhile, the MACD remains in bullish alignment with widening histogram bars, suggesting momentum is building.

EDEN Price Analysis | Source: TradingView

If EDEN breaks above the $0.033–$0.035 resistance zone on strong volume, the next target lies near $0.050, followed by $0.072, the high reached during the closure rally.

A decisive breakout beyond $0.072 could open the door to $0.10 in the medium term, making EDEN one of the best crypto to buy in 2025. However, a rejection at current levels could send the token back toward support around $0.022.

