Solana (SOL) Explodes 13% amid Massive Tokenization Push

Solana briefly touched the psychological level of $200 earlier today, currently trading around $196, backed by a major institutional tokenization milestone.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Edited by Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
Key Notes

  • SOL gained 13% in 24 hours with $11.23B trading volume.
  • CMB International tokenized mutual recognition fund on Solana.
  • Technical breakout hints at $215 target in the near term.

Solana SOL $198.4 24h volatility: 12.9% Market cap: $107.05 B Vol. 24h: $11.25 B has gained over 13% in the past day amid significant institutional adoption news. CMB International, one of Asia’s largest asset managers, has partnered with DigiFT and OnChain to tokenize its Hong Kong–Singapore Mutual Recognition Fund on the Solana blockchain.

The move marks rising confidence in Solana’s blockchain capabilities, which is already known for the success of its Solana meme coins.

Uptick in Volume

The token saw a sharp increase in its 24-hour trading volume, increasing by 80% to $11.23 billion. At the time of writing, SOL is trading around $196 with $105 billion market cap.

Solana had previously reached an all-time high of $294 in January but experienced a turbulent first quarter. Its price gradually recovered, peaking at $205 on July 23 before consolidating.

Meanwhile, on-chain data revealed that meme coin generator Pump.fun deposited 86,255 SOL (worth $16.22 million) into Kraken instead of executing a planned buyback of PUMP tokens.

To date, Pump.fun has moved a total of 3.93 million SOL (worth $715.5 million) to Kraken, selling over 264,000 SOL for 41.64 million USDC at $158.

SOL Price Toward $215 Target

Solana has recently broken above a descending trendline on the 4-hour chart, completing an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that has been developing since July 23. Crypto analyst Nebraskangooner suggests that if this breakout sustains, SOL could push toward $215 in the short term.

On the daily SOL price chart, the RSI is indicating strong bullish momentum but it is still below the overbought threshold, leaving room for further upside. If SOL closes above $200, it could retest its July highs in the near term.

SOL RSI and BB Levels | Source: TradingView

The Bollinger Bands show price pushing against the upper band near $196.50, suggesting bullish pressure. However, this also hints at potential short-term consolidation if resistance holds. Traders should watch for immediate support around $182, with stronger support at $168.

SOL MACD Levels | Source: TradingView

Related article: FTX Just Unstaked 190K SOL, Right as Solana Breaks Out

The MACD line is crossing above the signal line and widening, signaling continued buying momentum. If bullish sentiment persists, the next key resistance lies at $215.

Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey

