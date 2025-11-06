Coinspeaker

Emergency Liquidation Vote Underway as USDX Vaults Face 800% Borrowing Rates

The governance vote runs until Nov. 9, targeting 800% borrowing rates in USDT and USD1 vaults with no repayment activity.

Zoran Spirkovski
Key Notes

  • The vote has 18 participants so far, all voting yes to enable forced liquidation of the USDX market.
  • MEV Capital set its allocation cap to zero and updated the Interest Rate Model for the USDT/sUSDX market in response.
  • Borrowing rates in the affected vaults reached 800% with zero repayments from major borrowers linked to Stables Labs.

Lista DAO launched an emergency governance vote on Nov. 6, 2025, to enable forced liquidation of the USDX market involving vaults managed by MEV Capital and Re7 Labs. The vote, designated as LIP 022, will run until Nov. 9 at 12:12 PM through the Snapshot platform.

At the time of writing, only 18 veLISTA token holders have voted, all in favor of the liquidation measure. The proposal targets abnormally high borrowing rates in vaults where collateral assets $sUSDX and $USDX have shown no repayment activity.

Lista DAO stated that the forced liquidation aims to minimize potential losses and maintain healthy market conditions across the on-chain peer-to-peer lending ecosystem.

Timeline of Events

9:23 AM UTC: Lista DAO publicly announced it was monitoring borrowing rates reaching 800% in the MEV Capital USDT Vault and Re7 Labs USD1 Vault. The protocol identified zero repayments from major borrowers linked to Stables Labs using collateral assets $sUSDX and $USDX, according to the DAO. Lista called on both institutional vault managers to take immediate responsibility and transparency to protect users.

10:55 AM UTC: Re7 Labs provided a proposed plan through the Lista DAO Discord channel to address the vault issues, proposing forced liquidations. Lista DAO acknowledged the statement and announced an imminent governance vote to enable the liquidation process.

11:08 AM UTC: PancakeSwap said it was monitoring the situation and advised users to review their positions in affected liquidity pools.

11:15 AM UTC: Lista DAO launched the emergency governance vote (LIP-022) at the request of the Re7 Labs vault curator. The proposal calls for adjusting the oracle prices of USDX in proportion to outstanding loan amounts to trigger public liquidation of affected positions.

11:50 AM UTC: MEV Capital acknowledged elevated borrow rates in its USDT/sUSDX markets and implemented mitigation measures, including setting the allocation cap to zero and updating the Interest Rate Model. The collateral assets are similar to those implicated in the $93M Stream Finance loss, where xUSD collateral contributed to protocol failures.

The vote will determine whether Lista DAO proceeds with the oracle override and forced liquidation process. The proposal notes that immediate action may be taken if abnormal liquidity conditions are detected in the USDX market, even before the voting period concludes.








