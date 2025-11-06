Key Notes

XRP is now trading at $2.29, gaining $4.5 billion in market cap in the past day.

Ripple unveiled its 2026 roadmap with focus on infrastructure, regulation, and institutional growth.

Analysts see potential rally toward new yearly highs, but warn of resistance near $2.55.

After dipping to a monthly low of $2.09 on Nov. 5, XRP XRP $2.30 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $138.23 B Vol. 24h: $5.51 B has regained momentum, now trading around $2.29, up 3.5% in 24 hours. The rise follows the conclusion of Ripple’s 2025 Swell conference, where CEO Brad Garlinghouse detailed the company’s vision for 2026.

During the event’s closing fireside chat, Garlinghouse noted Ripple’s progress this year.

Last call for Ripple Swell 2025!🔔 Tune into our final keynote from NYC as @bgarlinghouse and @scarletfu discuss what's ahead for Ripple, XRP, key trends to watch in 2026 and why we're doubling down on crypto infrastructure for financial utility. starts in 30 mins ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NO3u0k3NeJ — Ripple (@Ripple) November 5, 2025

This includes a $500 million funding round at a $40 billion valuation, along with major partnerships and acquisitions. Ripple also announced new products, including a prime brokerage service designed to enhance crypto liquidity and institutional access.

Garlinghouse said that Ripple is planning to double down on crypto infrastructure and advocate for clear, global regulations. He expressed strong support for the Crypto Market Structure Bill and the Clarity Act, both expected to shape how digital assets are overseen.

The executive further revealed that Ripple intends to focus on consolidating growth rather than new takeovers in 2026. This comes after a year of four acquisitions, including Palisade Wallet and Custody.

Garlinghouse confirmed that the company has no plans to launch a crypto exchange, instead prioritizing custody, treasury management, and prime brokerage solutions.

XRP Ecosystem Gains Traction

Ripple’s CEO reaffirmed that XRP is the core of its ecosystem, focusing on improving trust, utility, and liquidity. Following legal clarity around the token, funds have been steadily flowing back into XRP.

Garlinghouse predicted that institutional demand could surge once the Crypto Market Structure Bill passes and a spot XRP ETF launches, potentially as early as next week. He compared this expected wave of interest to Ethereum’s rally after its ETF approval.

Meanwhile, Garlinghouse also joined a community discussion on X about whether it’s better to say “on XRP” or “on XRPL.” He agreed that “on XRP” sounds better than the technically correct “on XRPL,” reflecting a deeper connection with the community’s culture.

I agree, on XRP sounds better — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) November 5, 2025

Analysts anticipate further upside for XRP, with some predicting a new yearly peak before December ends.

In the short term, trader CW cautioned that investors should watch for a potential sell wall at $2.55, which could test XRP’s momentum before its next major move.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.