Emojicoin, Pump.fun Competitor, Goes Live on Aptos amid Meme Coin Mania

Key Notes

The Emojicoin platform aims to combine decentralized liquidity models with a playful, accessible approach to meme coin trading.

Users can launch an emojicoin by spending 1 APT (around $12.50) plus a 1 APT refundable deposit.

The launch of Emojicoin comes as Solana-based token deployer pump.fun reached a milestone of over $250 million in revenue.

Amid the ongoing meme coin mania in the crypto market, and amid the roaring success of the Solana-based meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, a similar clone Emojicoin goes live today on the Aptos blockchain network. The big thing is that VC giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is backing this project.

Based on the Move blockchain platform, this meme coin launchpad Emojicoin goes live on Aptos, allowing users to launch, trade, and swap the emoji-tickered tokens. In its blog post on Wednesday, November 20, the parent firm Econia Labs stated that the solution allows users to launch and trade digital assets using emoji symbols. This adds an “extra layer of accessibility and creativity to the meme coin space”, noted the platform.

Additionally, by leveraging the advanced blockchain features, the emojicoin.fun platform will support high-performance trading, on-chain chat for community interaction, as well as parallelized market transactions, everything happening in a decentralized framework. Speaking on this development, Alex Kahn, CEO of Econia Labs, said:

“Emojicoin.fun is the culmination of months of R&D aimed at combining financial empowerment with a playful experience. Our interest in decentralized liquidity models began with the Econia order book protocol, and through emojicoin.fun, the concept has been taken one step further.”

Meme Coin Launches on Emojicoin

The emojicoin platform promises to deliver decentralized and fair token launches. Thus, it ensures equal access and market visibility for users, as stated in the blog post. The goal is to provide a fun and interactive approach to digital assets while combining the innovative DeFi mechanics with the playful appeal of emojis.

Individuals looking to launch an emojicoin would need to spend 1 APT (approximately $12.50 at the time of writing) along with a 1 APT “refundable deposit.” Following the announcement, APT APT $11.55 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $6.16 B Vol. 24h: $1.28 B surged by 9%, reaching $12.80.

Amid the major hype for meme coins, these launchpad platforms provide major support while reaping major benefits. The Solana-based meme coins token deployer pump.fun reached a significant milestone in late October, surpassing 1 million SOL tokens SOL $232.7 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $110.60 B Vol. 24h: $9.14 B in total revenue.

This achievement brought pump.fun’s revenue close to $250 million, based on current market prices. Since its launch in January, the platform has seen rapid growth, hitting the $100 million revenue mark in just 217 days.

The launch of the Emojicoin platform on Aptos could eat into the market share of pump.fun giving creators more options to launch their tokens.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.