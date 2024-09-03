Emotional Court Video Reveals Binance Exec Begging for Mercy

The emotional footage of Gambaryan’s court appearance has heightened calls for the US government to intervene in his case.

A distressing court video shows Tigran Gambaryan, a former US federal agent and senior Binance executive, pleading for help as he struggled to walk into a courtroom in Abuja, Nigeria, during his second bail hearing on Monday, August 2.

In the video posted on the social media platform X, Gambaryan, who was previously denied the use of a wheelchair, is seen limping heavily into the courtroom with a crutch after a prison guard refused to assist him, claiming he was faking his illness.

When Gambaryan reached for the prison official’s hand for support, the guard stepped away, telling him to manage on his own, asserting that he could walk.

This Is a Show

Out of frustration, Gambaryan exclaimed that he was innocent, telling the onlookers:

“This is a show.”

According to him, the prison official was asked not to help him.

“He was told not to help me. He said there’s an instruction – this is f*cked up. Why couldn’t I use a goddamn wheelchair? This is a show. I’m a f*cking innocent person. Why are you doing this to me?” he said.

The Binance executive has been in the Kuje prison since February 2024 on charges of money laundering and the Nigerian government has refused to release him despite efforts from Binance, his lawyers, and his family.

Recently, his legal team refiled a second bail application, which was heard on Monday in Abuja. The request for bail was based on medical grounds, with his lawyers arguing that Gambaryan’s health had critically deteriorated during his detention.

According to his legal team, Gambaryan is suffering from a herniated disc that has left him nearly unable to walk, along with other severe conditions, including pneumonia, malaria, and tonsillitis.

During the hearing, his lawyers urged the court to release Gambaryan immediately so that he could receive urgent medical treatment.

Authorities Push Back against Bail Request

Despite the evident deterioration of Gambaryan’s health, Nigerian authorities opposed the latest bail application. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is leading the prosecution, argued that Gambaryan was exaggerating his condition and had refused medical treatment offered by the prison.

The EFCC also submitted some of Gambaryan’s medical records to support their claims. However, key documents, including an MRI scan that could confirm the severity of his condition, were reportedly missing.

Gambaryan’s family and legal team disputed the EFCC’s claims, arguing that he has been denied adequate care throughout his six-month detention. They further stated that the prison’s refusal to release his complete medical records demonstrates the neglect he has faced since his arrest in February.

While Gambaryan’s previous request for bail was denied in May, his legal team remains hopeful that the recent evidence of his deteriorating health will prompt the court to reconsider. Another hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 4.

Family Urges US Government to Intervene

The emotional footage of Gambaryan’s court appearance has heightened calls for the US government to intervene in his case. His wife, Yuki Gambaryan, has publicly called on American officials to step in and secure her husband’s release before it is too late.

“This entire situation is beyond inhumane,” Yuki said in a statement. “Tigran is a US citizen who is being denied basic human rights. The government must act now to ensure he receives the medical attention he desperately needs before permanent damage is done.”

Yuki also emphasized that Gambaryan has had limited access to his legal team and US embassy staff during his detention, further complicating his ability to defend himself against the charges.

Last month, Binance CEO Richard Teng also called for assistance, urging the US government and international organizations to intervene. Teng stated that Gambaryan should not be held accountable for Binance’s misconduct

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.