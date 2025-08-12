Key Notes

Short-term profit-taking hit $553 million per day, signaling caution.

Long-term holders shifted from April’s “capitulation” to August’s “belief”.

$4,700 remains the key liquidation trigger with $2.23B at stake.

Ethereum ETH $4 318 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $520.48 B Vol. 24h: $41.21 B current price action has the market split into two halves: believers and profit-takers. ETH has been holding strong, trading flat around $4,280. However, on-chain data suggests that while seasoned holders are keeping their coins close, short-term traders are cashing out.

Glassnode reports that short-term holders, wallets holding ETH for less than 155 days, are booking profits at an average pace of $553 million a day over the past week. That’s not far from July’s $771 million daily peak, when Ethereum was still under $3,600.

$ETH profit realization (7D SMA) peaked at $771M/day in July, above Dec ‘24 levels, and is now ramping up again at $553M/day. Profits from long-term holders match Dec ‘24 levels, but short-term investors are realizing far more gains, driving the current wave. pic.twitter.com/fsoBOrUTyF — glassnode (@glassnode) August 11, 2025

Ethereum Long-Term Holders Turn Believers

On the other hand, Ether long-term holders seem to be playing the patience game. Their profit-taking levels remain similar to those seen in December 2024, indicating confidence in the crypto’s medium-to-long-term trajectory..

According to Glassnode’s long-term holder Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric, these investors have made the psychological leap from “capitulation” in April to “belief” this August.

This transition underscores renewed optimism among committed investors, even as ETH remains 12.28% below its all-time high of $4,828, recorded in November 2021.

Recent data shared by analyst Ali Martinez suggests that the next key resistance levels lie at $5,210 and $6,946, based on Ethereum’s pricing bands.

$5,210 and $6,946 are the next targets for Ethereum $ETH, according to the Pricing Bands. pic.twitter.com/hKJNn0RKYF — Ali (@ali_charts) August 12, 2025

However, data from CoinGlass warns that a push toward $4,700 could trigger $2.23 billion worth of leveraged position liquidations.

ETH Price Outlook

In the past year, Ether has surged over 68%, becoming one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

On the daily chart, ETH is trading near the upper Bollinger Band, signaling potential overextension. The mid-band (20-day SMA) around $3,823 acts as immediate support. A sustained break above $4,336 could lead the second-largest cryptocurrency to $4,700 and $5,210.

The RSI is indicating overbought conditions that may lead to a short-term pullback. If ETH faces sell-side pressure and drops below $4,100, traders might risk revisiting $3,800 support.

The overall market is still 39% lower than its July’s profit-taking peak, but the gap between short-term sellers and long-term holders is widening. That tug-of-war could set up some sharp Ether price moves in the near term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.