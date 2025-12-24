Ether Sees Massive Smart Investor Buys, Relief Rally Ahead?

Key Notes

Ether stayed range bound below $3,000 amid dip buying from large wallets.

A whale recently added 40,975 ETH, worth about $121 million.

Despite accumulation, Arthur Hayes sent 682 ETH worth about $2 million to Binance.

Ether ETH $2 931 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $353.54 B Vol. 24h: $19.76 B is trading in a narrow range below $3,000 on Dec. 24. Some traders are calling for a broader down move, but onchain data shows that smart investors are steadily buying the dips.

Data from Lookonchain shows the so-called 66kETHBorrow whale added another 40,975 ETH worth about $121 million late on Dec. 23. This wallet previously bought 528,272 ETH worth about $1.57 billion.

The #66kETHBorrow Whale — who previously bought 528,272 $ETH($1.57B) — bought another 40,975 $ETH ($121M) in the past 5 hours. Since Nov 4, this whale has bought a total of 569,247 $ETH($1.69B), of which $881.5M of the funds used to buy $ETH were borrowed from Aave.… pic.twitter.com/4lt6hOKBwZ — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 24, 2025

Since November 4, the whale has purchased a total of 569,247 ETH worth about $1.69 billion. Interestingly, around $881.5 million of the capital used for these buys came from loans on Aave.

This week, Fasanara Capital also added ETH exposure. The fund bought $19.72 million in ETH and sent the tokens to Morpho as collateral. Moreover, it also borrowed $13 million in USDC to buy more ETH.

Fasanara Capital has bought $19,720,000 in $ETH this week. It also borrowed $13,000,000 USDC to buy even more Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/wFMppJfGl1 — Ted (@TedPillows) December 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the number of wallets holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH continues to surge, according to the data by CryptoQuant. This suggests that many smart investors have bought the ongoing dips to increase their holdings.

Holders with between 10k – 100k $ETH ($29M – $290M) has shot up violently. Probably something. pic.twitter.com/ntEYgCcl8O — James (@JamesEastonUK) December 23, 2025

Selling Pressure Still Present

Despite strong buying interest, several market experts don’t see any major move for ETH in the near-term. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes just sent another 682 ETH worth about $2 million to Binance for sale.

Arthur Hayes(@CryptoHayes) has just deposited another 682 $ETH($2M) into #Binance to sell and rotate into high-quality DeFi tokens. In the past week, he has sold a total of 1,871 $ETH($5.53M), and bought 1.22M $ENA($257.5K), 137,117 $PENDLE($259K), and 132,730 $ETHFI($93K).… pic.twitter.com/2mddOY3H1t — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 24, 2025

Over the past week, he sold 1,871 ETH worth about $5.53 million to invest in DeFi tokens. His buys included 1.22 million ENA worth $257,500, 137,117 PENDLE worth $259,000, and 132,730 ETHFI worth $93,000.

Relief Rally or Downturn?

ETH is trading around $2,932, down by 1% in the past day. The leading crypto has been mostly trading within the $2,800-$3,200 band since mid-Nov.

CryptoPulse noted that the ETH price momentum is slowing as it seems to be nearing a 200-day exponential moving average test. He added that a bounce at that line would keep the bullish structure intact.

$ETH Approaching a Key 200 EMA Test As with other alts, #Ethereum momentum is starting to slow, and price may be heading for a 200 EMA retest. A strong bounce from that level would help maintain the structure, but if price loses it, a move back toward the $2,000–$2,100 zone to… pic.twitter.com/kuEsPhwTYq — CryptoPulse (@CryptoPulse_CRU) December 24, 2025

However, a break below the 200 EMA could result in a drop toward the $2,000-$2,100 level to fill the monthly fair value gap.

Analyst BitBull also recently predicted that no rally is likely before the year-end. He sees strong Ether bids near the $2,600 zone and expects that zone to hold in the coming weeks.

The analyst added that any brief dip below it would be a good buying opportunity and could lead to a rally in Q1 2026.

This is the only thing you need to look at for bidding $BTC and $ETH. A lot of strong bids have emerged around $80K for BTC and $2.6K for ETH. I think this zone will most likely hold before a rally in Q1 2026. Any dip below these zones will be a golden opportunity and won't… pic.twitter.com/nEvFhYDkqA — BitBull (@AkaBull_) December 23, 2025

