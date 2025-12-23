PUMP Whale Exits at $12M Loss: Is a Bounce Finally Coming?

Key Notes

A major whale sold 3.8B PUMP at a $12.22M loss, signaling a full exit.

PUMP trades near long-term support at $0.0018, with bearish momentum still dominant.

New project PEPENODE gains traction, raising $2.38M with strong burn and staking mechanics.

A large PUMP holder closed a three-month position at a steep loss just as the price sits near multi-week lows. On-chain data cited by OnchainLens and Nansen shows the wallet deposited 3.8 billion PUMP, worth $7.57 million, into FalconX on December 23.

The same wallet initially withdrew those tokens from Binance for $19.53 million. The realized loss totals $12.22 million. The address involved is publicly visible, and the transfer appears to be a complete exit rather than a partial trim.

What a brutal loss! Whale 3QB9kH accumulated 3.806B $PUMP($19.53M) from #Binance between Sep 12 and Nov 4 at an average price of $0.00513. 3 days ago, he deposited all 3.806B $PUMP ($7.3M) into #FalconX to sell, incurring a total loss of over $12M(-62%).… pic.twitter.com/XlJj2HOeiD — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 23, 2025

PUMP Price Analysis: Recovery Rally Next?

PUMP is trading near $0.0018-$0.0019, holding just above a long-term support band highlighted on the daily chart below. Price has spent weeks inside a falling channel, with lower highs and consistent sell pressure.

Meanwhile, the RSI is below the midline. The MACD is still negative, indicating that sellers currently dominate. Also, price is now pressing the lower edge of the channel where prior bounces have occurred.

It is important to note that the whale exit adds supply, but it also removes a large overhead seller from the market.

If PUMP loses the $0.0018 support, a retracement toward the $0.0015-$0.0014 zone, where the next demand zone sits, is possible. A clean breakdown would invalidate the current channel structure.

On the other hand, a channel break and hold above $0.0027 would be the first major bullish shift. Above that, resistance layers sit near $0.0045 and $0.008, levels that previously capped relief rallies.

If price regains the channel midline, a full momentum reversal could target the $0.02 zone over time, but only after multiple resistance breaks and volume confirmation.

PUMP Disappoints, While This Project Is Already Printing Big Numbers

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) enters the market with a different take on crypto mining.

Mining cryptocurrency is often considered energy-intensive and costly, but that is precisely the problem PEPENODE solves.

The project introduces a gamified approach to crypto mining. Users can build digital server rooms, purchase Miner Nodes, upgrade facilities, and receive rewards.

Having raised a massive $2.38 million in its ongoing presale, the $PEPENODE token is already showing community backing. The tokenomics are also gathering attention. Around 70% of tokens spent on nodes and upgrades are permanently burned.

There is also a referral system that rewards community-driven expansion, along with staking rewards at a whopping 546% per annum.

To buy $PEPENODE at the current price of $0.0012064, head to the official PEPENODE presale website and connect a supported wallet, such as Best Wallet. To complete the buy, you can swipe a bank card or use the crypto you already hold, like USDT, in exchange for $PEPENODE.

