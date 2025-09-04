Ether Sees Record Accumulation, New ATH Ahead?

Key Notes

Ether has surged nearly 200% since April as whale wallets ramp up accumulation.

On-chain data reveals $151 million worth of ETH withdrawn from Binance to Aave.

BitMine just acquired 14,665 ETH worth $65 million through Galaxy Digital.

Ether whales have been ramping up their Ethereum ETH $4 371 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $527.47 B Vol. 24h: $31.58 B buying since the token dipped to yearly lows in April, according to crypto sentiment platform Santiment. During this time, the second-largest cryptocurrency surged by around 200%, currently trading at $4,366.

Santiment reveals that in the past five months, whale wallets holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH have collectively added 5.54 million coins, an increase of 14% to their holdings.

🐳 Ethereum has crept back up to nearly $4.5K, with accumulation coming from the key 'millionaire' and 'small billionaire' whales and sharks that hold between 1K and 100K $ETH. In exactly 5 months, they have added 14.0% more coins. 🔗 Link to chart: https://t.co/F3qGKbiF65 pic.twitter.com/oK7wdqp685 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 3, 2025

Fresh on-chain activity confirms this whale accumulation trend. Earlier on Sept. 4, Lookonchain reported that two newly created wallets withdrew $151 million in ETH from Binance to the lending protocol Aave. Such large-scale exits from exchanges often hint at long-term price confidence.

BitMine Accelerates ETH Accumulation

Institutional treasuries have also been playing a growing role in this surge. BitMine Immersion Tech recently acquired $65 million worth of Ether through Galaxy Digital, securing 14,665 ETH across six over-the-counter transactions.

While the company has not confirmed new purchases since late August, it is still working toward its goal of holding 5% of Ether’s total supply.

Currently, Ethereum treasuries hold $15.83 billion worth of ETH, equating to 2.97% of the circulating supply. Analysts say this gradual increase in corporate holdings is creating a strong floor for the asset.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs attracted $3.87 billion in inflows in August, compared to Bitcoin ETFs, which saw $751 million in outflows.

The divergence has fueled Ether’s relative outperformance. Over the past month, while BTC slipped by 3.5%, ETH rallied nearly 19%, according to CoinMarketCap.

What’s Next for Ether Price?

Despite this massive fund inflow, Ether remains below its all-time high of $4,953 set on Aug. 25. Market watchers remain divided on the cryptocurrency’s next move.

Crypto analyst Cas Abbe pointed out that ETH price action is currently shaped by two distinct whale groups. Mega whales, holding more than 10,000 ETH, fueled August’s rally with over 2 million ETH in net buys but have since paused.

On the other hand, large whales with 1,000–10,000 ETH have reversed course from selling to accumulation, adding 400,000 ETH in the past month.

$ETH price is now caught between two whale groups and that balance could decide the next market move. 👉 Mega whales (10k+ ETH) drove August’s rally with more than 2M ETH added, but their buying has stopped. 👉 Large whales (1k–10k ETH), after weeks of selling, have turned back… pic.twitter.com/tOWqX8DUj0 — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 4, 2025

The analyst believes the return of mega whales could drive momentum toward a new all-time high. If not, Ether will still be the top crypto to buy as smaller whales may keep the rally alive, though at a slower pace.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.