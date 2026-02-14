Tomasz Stanczak will step down as co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation (EF) at the end of February, less than a year after his appointment. He will be succeeded by Bastian Aue, who joins Hsiao-Wei Wang in leading the non-profit overseeing the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.

We have just announced an update on a change in the executive leadership team. @tkstanczak is a unique talent and leader, accomplishing more in a single year than most could ever hope to. His exceptionally open-minded mentality also inspired all of us. This is why we accepted… https://t.co/OWYakLwSos — Aya Miyaguchi (@AyaMiyagotchi) February 13, 2026

This departure follows a significant organizational overhaul initiated in April 2025, intended to streamline operations and address community concerns regarding transparency – part of a so-called ‘1000 year survival visison‘.

Stanczak, formerly of Nethermind, was brought in to accelerate execution and clarify the roadmap alongside Wang. His tenure focused on tightening coordination across the ecosystem, a shift reflecting how mild austerity hits the Ethereum Foundation regarding treasury management and operational focus.

Ethereum Foundation Leadership Transition: Stanczak Targets New Strategic Focus On Ethereum

Just to clarify, based on some messages I am receiving – I am not planning to take any breaks, I am finalizing the transition by the end of Feb with the EF and then building on Ethereum from the 1st of March. Will see many of you at EthSF and DAS and then at EthCC. — Tomasz K. Stańczak (@tkstanczak) February 13, 2026

In a blog post published Friday, Stanczak confirmed his exit, stating he plans to launch a new project in March 2026. “I am stepping down from my co-ED role at the EF. Bastian Aue is taking over the co-ED role alongside Hsiao-Wei Wang,” Stanczak wrote in an official update. He emphasized that the Foundation remains strong for builders and indicated he would remain available to answer questions during the upcoming ETHDenver event.

During his brief tenure, Stanczak prioritized the “agentic economy” and convened over 20 Layer 2 teams to address fragmentation and interoperability. Under his leadership, the Foundation also continued to bolster ecosystem security, as seen in its recent partnership with the Ethereum Foundation to seal wallet-draining contracts and protect users. Stanczak noted that a “LEAN Ethereum” roadmap is being prepared for 2026 to provide further guidance on coordination.

Aue, who previously managed grants and operations, brings institutional continuity as the network approaches its next technical milestones, in a move applauded by significant figures in the Ethereum ecosystem such as Danny Ryan.

Thank you @tkstanczak 🙏 And welcome Bastian 🔥 Bastian is the single most thoughtful and wise person I have ever worked with While at the EF, Bastian was my number one source of counsel on every tough decision I made during that era, and I still regularly seek his perspective… https://t.co/yBRc30Ic86 — dannyryan (@dannyryan) February 13, 2026

Ethereum Roadmaps and the Agentic Future

The leadership shuffle comes as Ethereum pivots toward supporting AI agents and institutional finance. Vitalik Buterin has emphasized this direction, recently discussing the Ethereum future AI infrastructure needs and the transition to on-chain financial infrastructure. Stanczak’s departure is not expected to disrupt the upcoming “Glamsterdam” upgrade, which focuses on protocol hardening rather than new features.

The Foundation continues to manage significant resources to ensure the network’s longevity. This approach is reminiscent of how Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum OGs have historically steered capital toward security and long-term viability. According to Forklog, Buterin praised Stanczak for significantly enhancing the efficiency of multiple departments during his time at the helm.

Stanczak is scheduled to further address questions regarding the transition at ETHDenver. The market will be watching to see if the Foundation maintains its accelerated pace under the new interim leadership structure.

