Based on the latest Ethereum news, ETH is up nearly 58% so far in the third quarter, positioning the token to end its first-ever three-quarter losing streak after consecutive declines of nearly 29% in the fourth quarter of 2025, roughly 30% in the first quarter of 2026 and nearly 26% in the second quarter of 2026.

The reversal is not yet final. More than two weeks remained in the quarter, leaving time for the gain to hold, extend or erode before the period closes.

Ethereum’s current advance follows its longest quarterly losing run on record. The asset had previously recorded back-to-back quarterly losses four times, in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024. In each case, the following quarter was positive and ended the streak.

The current third-quarter gain also exceeds the cited average third-quarter return of 12% and median return of 10%.

Ethereum has never had three losing quarters in a row. It just did: down 29%, then 29%, then 25%, per Coinglass. This quarter broke the streak. ETH ended June at 1,570 dollars and it is 2,510 now, up about 60%. pic.twitter.com/sG2Dch1njD — VirtualBacon (@virtualbacon) September 13, 2026

Ethereum News Today: Price Snapshot Shows Lingering Bearishness

Ethereum was trading at $2,500, roughly flat over the preceding 24 hours. Retail sentiment remained in the bearish zone, while chatter levels were characterized as normal.

Zooming out, Ethereum was down about 18% so far this year and more than 42% over the previous 12 months. Those figures place the third-quarter recovery against a broader period of weakness rather than treating the quarterly move as a complete reversal of prior declines.

Base on today’s Ethereum news, ETH is trading at $2,510, up 1.34% on the day, after bouncing sharply off a September low near $2,061. The rally has pushed price back above its 200-day moving average, which had been sloping downward since peaking near $3,650 in mid-2026.

Price is now testing resistance around $2,566, a level it briefly touched in this latest push. A close above that zone would open room toward $2,800–3,000, where ETH stalled earlier in the year. On the downside, $2,141 marks the nearest support, with the September low near $2,061 as the key level to hold if the bounce fails.

DISCOVER: Meme coin supercycle: Top performers this week

Tom Lee’s Q4 Outlook: Forecast, Not Confirmation

JUST IN: Tom Lee's 'BitMine' buys $68M worth of Ethereum — Kalshi Crypto (@Kalshi_Crypto) September 14, 2026

Tom Lee, chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, had predicted in August that Ethereum would break the streak. Lee said he expected crypto, particularly Ethereum, to draw strong interest through September and into year-end. He pointed to institutional allocation and a potential passage of the CLARITY Act as factors that could support a strong fourth quarter for crypto.

Lee also said the Federal Reserve’s September meeting would be important for markets. His base case was for the central bank to leave rates unchanged, which he said could lead to a strong market rally. These are Lee’s expectations rather than confirmed outcomes.

Bitmine said on September 8 that it held 5,929,198 ETH as of September 7, equal to 4.9% of Ethereum’s 122 million supply. The company said that share was up from 4.8% in late August. Stocktwits identified Bitmine as the largest corporate holder of Ethereum.

A positive third quarter would interrupt Ethereum’s first-ever three-quarter losing streak, but the result remains subject to change while the quarter is still open. Lee’s view that Bitcoin and Ethereum could have a strong fourth quarter if the CLARITY Act passes this year is a forecast conditional on that legislation.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.