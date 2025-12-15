Key Notes

More than $309 million worth of token unlocks is set to happen between Dec.

15 and Dec.

22.

Bitcoin and major altcoins trade flat amid new supply pressure.

Analysts remain divided over an altcoin rally before the year-end.

The crypto market moved sideways as Bitcoin and most large cap altcoins traded almost flat over the past day. This comes as a wave of token unlocks is set to hit the market this week, starting Dec. 15.

Data by Tokenomist shows that over $309 million worth of tokens will enter circulation between Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. The upcoming unlocks span dozens of projects, many of which have struggled to see steady buying interest.

Large one time releases, single unlocks above $5 million, include ZRO, ARB, SEI, ZK, LISTA, and ID.

According to Tokenomist, large one-time token unlocks (single unlocks exceeding $5 million) scheduled over the next seven days include ZRO, ARB, SEI, ZK, LISTA, and ID. Large linear unlocks (daily unlocks exceeding $1 million) over the same period include RAIN, SOL, TRUMP, WLD,… pic.twitter.com/p8kiJoIkBM — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 15, 2025

Meanwhile, tokens such as RAIN, SOL SOL $132.7 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $74.61 B Vol. 24h: $3.20 B , TRUMP TRUMP $5.48 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.10 B Vol. 24h: $182.03 M , WLD WLD $0.58 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $1.42 B Vol. 24h: $91.50 M , DOGE DOGE $0.14 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $23.00 B Vol. 24h: $974.87 M , ASTER, AVAX, and TAO are set for linear unlocks with daily releases above $1 million. ASTER leads these unlocks with $75.36 million in tokens scheduled for release this week.

Altcoins Face New Selling Pressure

Historically, periods with heavy token unlock activity often add supply pressure, resulting in a risk of short term price drop. This week’s releases come amid weakening sentiment toward altcoins. The Altcoin Season Index has already dropped to a multi month low of 19.

Popular crypto market watcher Ted pointed out that the total altcoin market cap shows no clear upward move. He compared this to the Russell 2000, a small cap US stock index, which recently reached a new all time high while altcoins barely reacted.

No changes in Altcoin MCap yet. Russell 2000 hit a new ATH this week, but alts barely moved. Right now, AltSeason is nothing more than wishful thinking. pic.twitter.com/zynJ8f7JZt — Ted (@TedPillows) December 14, 2025

According to the analyst, current trajectory suggests that hopes for a broad altcoin rally may be “nothing more than wishful thinking.”

What’s Next?

Crypto expert Michael van de Poppe said this week could direct the market well into 2026. He noted that Bitcoin BTC $89 725 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $34.39 B dominance has started to drop while Ethereum ETH $3 156 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $381.32 B Vol. 24h: $21.42 B has shown relative strength against the largest cryptocurrency.

I've said it before, but I'll repeat it again. This week is going to be super important. I think that it will tell a lot of the markets going into 2026.$BTC dominance going down, as $ETH is bouncing back up vs. Bitcoin. Since July '25, the markets have shifted from Bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/cqk1vg5gaO — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 14, 2025

However, he added that this shift has yet to spread widely, as many altcoins remain undervalued. The analyst argued that this could lead to a strong altseason in the weeks ahead, if sentiment remains bullish.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.