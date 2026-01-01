Key Notes

Analysts note a strong Ethereum price structure, suggesting a move toward $4,000 could neutralize bearish pressure.

Spot Ethereum ETFs attracted $9.6 billion in inflows during 2025, four times 2024 levels.

Strong accumulation by ETH treasury firms like Bitmine Technologies has kept investors’ hope alive.

Ethereum’s ETH $2 982 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $359.86 B Vol. 24h: $16.02 B price is once again hovering near $2,980 after ending 2025 on a flat note.

Crypto market analysts remain bullish on ETH heading into 2026, with some expecting a 20% upside in the coming weeks.

ETF inflows are also likely to gain momentum as institutional demand picks up.

Ethereum Price Eyes 20% Upside

Amid flat trading volumes, ETH’s price remains steady around $2,980 as investors stay bullish entering 2026.

On the fundamentals, the Ethereum blockchain has witnessed massive growth, deploying 8.7 million contracts in Q4 2025.

Over the past few weeks, Ethereum’s price has remained rangebound between $2,800 and $3,000.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows noted that heading into 2026, a potential breakout could emerge if ETH bulls push decisively past the $3,000 resistance level.

He added that a sustained move above this level could trigger a short-term rally of roughly 15%-20% in the following weeks.

$ETH is still doing absolutely nothing. Maybe a new year will result in a breakout above the $3,000 level. If that happens, Ethereum could pump 15%-20% in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/wEjdW77uyz — Ted (@TedPillows) January 1, 2026

Another crypto analyst, Crypto Jelle, noted that ETH’s current price structure remains strong and a move towards $4,000 could significantly weaken the bearish pressure.

If Ethereum manages to push into that range, Crypto Jelle noted that sellers may struggle to regain control.

Looking ahead, the analyst added that 2026 could be a turning point for Ethereum, with targets potentially reaching up to $8,500.

$ETH still looks very strong. If price can push towards $4k from here, I doubt bears can hold it down again. It might finally be time for ETH to shine again next year. pic.twitter.com/ImWCJPdMit — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) December 31, 2025

Ethereum ETFs End 2025 on a Strong Note

Despite a volatile December, spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds finished 2025 on a strong note.

Over the course of the year, spot Ethereum ETF inflows totaled $9.6 billion, four times the amount recorded in 2024.

The strong inflows underscore growing institutional and investor interest in Ethereum as the ETF market for digital assets continues to mature.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) was the lead contributor in net inflows.

On the other hand, Tom Lee’s Bitmine Technologies (BMNR) continued strong accumulation throughout December. Market experts believe this significant buying by the ETH-focused firm could trigger a short squeeze in the near term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.