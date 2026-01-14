Ethereum Price Strengthens Amid Shifts in Crypto Market

Key Notes

Ethereum price gains attention amid BTC dominance shift, signaling likely altcoin breakout.

Rising network transactions and steady ETF inflows point to growing demand beyond short-term trading.

Technical patterns and strong DeFi activity keep Ethereum in focus in the coming rally.

Ethereum’s ETH $3 354 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $405.43 B Vol. 24h: $37.02 B price is slowly moving back into focus after years of trailing Bitcoin BTC $96 898 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $1.93 T Vol. 24h: $65.86 B .

New market data is showing early signs of a shift as 2026 draws closer. Bitcoin still leads the market, but the gap between both assets is no longer widening at the same pace.

Ethereum’s Price Strength Builds as Bitcoin Dominance Slips

Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market peaked at 66% in July and has been declining since then.

This is important because past cycles show that when dominance stalls, funds often move into large altcoins. Ethereum is the first stop for many of those flows.

The ETH to BTC ratio is already up 3.59% this year. This may look small, but it marks a change from years of steady underperformance.

At the same time, Ethereum’s network activity is rising. Total transactions now stand at about 2.05 million, up 6.8% for 2026 and over 30% since mid-December. This is proof that usage is growing, not fading.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also playing a role. Spot Ethereum ETFs pulled in over $129 million in one day this week and have crossed $12.5 billion in cumulative inflows.

Assets under management are nearing $20 billion, showing steady demand rather than short bursts of speculation.

Ethereum has formed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern and is trading at $3,285.91, up 3.6% in the past 24 hours.

Market watchers believe that the structure remains valid as long as the price holds above $2,663.

A break higher puts $4,000 back in view, with the previous high at $4,965 still the longer-term target.

Similarly, Ethereum continues to lead in DeFi activity, stablecoin transfers, and real-world asset tokenization.

In line with current development, Morgan Stanley has filed with the US SEC to launch an Ethereum ETF. This goal is to expand its crypto offerings beyond Bitcoin and Solana SOL $146.9 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $82.79 B Vol. 24h: $7.52 B .

Maxi Doge Presale Surpasses $4.4 Million Dollars in Investor Support

Ethereum may be outperforming Bitcoin at the moment, but savvy investors are looking for the next big thing. Enter Maxi Doge (MAXI), a canine-themed crypto that is capturing attention and excitement in the market. This playful yet promising token is making waves as a must-watch project for 2026.

The presale is already at $4.4 million and climbing, showing massive investor confidence. With its fun theme and strong community backing, Maxi Doge is quickly becoming a favorite in crypto presales and proving it can stand alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Current Presale Stats of Maxi Doge

Current price: $0.000278

Amount raised so far: $4.468 million

Ticker: MAXI

Early supporters are riding the wave of excitement, positioning themselves for what could be one of the most thrilling crypto stories of 2026. Thinking of joining the presale? Check out our guide on how to buy Maxi Doge.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.