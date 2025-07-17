Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The XRP Golden Cross Everyone Missed Could Mean a 630% Rally

XRP just smashed through the $3 resistance, marking a return to levels last seen in February, with analysts now eyeing a potential historic rally.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
The XRP Golden Cross Everyone Missed Could Mean a 630% Rally

Key Notes

  • XRP reclaims $3, trading at $3.19 with strong weekly gains.
  • MVRV golden cross hints at a possible 630% surge.
  • SEC-Ripple settlement hopes boost investor confidence. .

Ripple’s native token, XRP XRP $3.06 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $180.66 B Vol. 24h: $6.85 B , recently surpassed the major $3 resistance, a level last seen on February 1. At the time of writing, the third largest cryptocurrency is trading around $3.19, up by over 30% in the past week.

Experts believe this surge may only be the beginning. Popular crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, recently noted on X that XRP’s MVRV ratio is displaying a golden cross, where the MVRV ratio intersects the 200-day moving average.

The last occurrence in November 2024 resulted in a staggering 630% increase in XRP price. Investor confidence is visible on-chain, with whales accumulating 2.2 billion tokens in the last two weeks, worth over $7 billion at current prices.

This buying spree signals large players are positioning ahead of what many expect to be a major breakout.

Final Day of SEC Ripple Case?

Meanwhile, the community is hoping for the SEC to potentially withdraw its appeal against Judge Torres’ Programmatic Sale ruling. Today’s closed-door SEC Sunshine Act meeting is adding to speculation that a quiet resolution may be near.

The meeting’s agenda includes settlement and litigation resolutions, aligning with the timeline set by Ripple. On June 27, Ripple announced that it would drop its cross-appeal after Judge Torres rejected a joint motion on settlement terms.

Ripple’s move implies contingency agreements with the SEC, increasing market optimism.

XRP Price Bullish Outlook

XRP recently recorded a powerful breakout above $3, making it a top crypto to buy this altcoin season. The price is currently hugging the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart. This suggests strong upward momentum, with immediate resistance around $3.50.

XRP price chart with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: Trading View

The RSI is elevated at 85.5, indicating overbought conditions. However, it is consistent with strong bull phases where RSI can remain high during rallies. A clear break above the resistance could lead XRP to $4.

The MACD has flipped bullish, with the MACD line accelerating above the signal line as the histogram expands. In case of a short-term pullback, traders can expect support near $2.80.

XRP price chart with MACD | Source: Trading View

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles