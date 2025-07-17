Key Notes

XRP reclaims $3, trading at $3.19 with strong weekly gains.

MVRV golden cross hints at a possible 630% surge.

SEC-Ripple settlement hopes boost investor confidence. .

Ripple’s native token, XRP XRP $3.06 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $180.66 B Vol. 24h: $6.85 B , recently surpassed the major $3 resistance, a level last seen on February 1. At the time of writing, the third largest cryptocurrency is trading around $3.19, up by over 30% in the past week.

Experts believe this surge may only be the beginning. Popular crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, recently noted on X that XRP’s MVRV ratio is displaying a golden cross, where the MVRV ratio intersects the 200-day moving average.

The last time the MVRV ratio flashed a golden cross, $XRP soared 630%. That signal just appeared again. pic.twitter.com/hatA0Jfvt2 — Ali (@ali_charts) July 17, 2025

The last occurrence in November 2024 resulted in a staggering 630% increase in XRP price. Investor confidence is visible on-chain, with whales accumulating 2.2 billion tokens in the last two weeks, worth over $7 billion at current prices.

Whales have bought 2.20 billion $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/qpZ2xK7G7J — Ali (@ali_charts) July 16, 2025

This buying spree signals large players are positioning ahead of what many expect to be a major breakout.

Final Day of SEC Ripple Case?

Meanwhile, the community is hoping for the SEC to potentially withdraw its appeal against Judge Torres’ Programmatic Sale ruling. Today’s closed-door SEC Sunshine Act meeting is adding to speculation that a quiet resolution may be near.

TODAY COULD BE THE FINAL DAY OF RIPPLE SEC. $XRP pic.twitter.com/Fyt4wmvpMQ — Captain Redbeard 🧔‍♂️ (@Brett_Crypto_X) July 17, 2025

The meeting’s agenda includes settlement and litigation resolutions, aligning with the timeline set by Ripple. On June 27, Ripple announced that it would drop its cross-appeal after Judge Torres rejected a joint motion on settlement terms.

Ripple is dropping our cross appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said. We’re closing this chapter once and for all, and focusing on what’s most important – building the Internet of Value. Lock in. https://t.co/ZsRgDfcpLh — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) June 27, 2025

Ripple’s move implies contingency agreements with the SEC, increasing market optimism.

XRP Price Bullish Outlook

XRP recently recorded a powerful breakout above $3, making it a top crypto to buy this altcoin season. The price is currently hugging the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart. This suggests strong upward momentum, with immediate resistance around $3.50.

The RSI is elevated at 85.5, indicating overbought conditions. However, it is consistent with strong bull phases where RSI can remain high during rallies. A clear break above the resistance could lead XRP to $4.

The MACD has flipped bullish, with the MACD line accelerating above the signal line as the histogram expands. In case of a short-term pullback, traders can expect support near $2.80.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.