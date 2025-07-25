Key Notes

Galaxy Digital transferred 10,000 BTC to exchanges, likely related to an 80K BTC wallet.

BTC dropped substantially following this transfer, trading at $115,000.

Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz is betting on Ethereum to outperform.

Galaxy Digital sparked widespread speculation after transferring over 10,000 BTC BTC $115 316 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $81.11 B , worth approximately $1.18 billion, to multiple exchanges in a matter of hours.

The move resulted in a sudden 3% drop in Bitcoin price, as the leading cryptocurrency currently trades at $115K, retracing slightly from its all-time high of $123K.

80,000 BTC Unloaded: A Whale Awakens

The activity traces back to a Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale, who has completely liquidated 80,202 BTC, acquired more than 14 years ago when Bitcoin traded below $4.

The massive stash, valued at nearly $10 billion, was split across multiple transactions over the past three days, with the final 40,192 BTC sent to Galaxy Digital just six hours before the latest dump.

According to Lookonchain, Galaxy Digital has already deposited and possibly sold the 10,000 BTC, with $370 million in USDT withdrawn from top crypto exchanges like Binance, OKX, and Bybit, potentially as settlement for over-the-counter (OTC) trades.

*“The bad news is, they haven’t finished selling yet. The good news is, the market has only dropped this much so far,” said crypto entrepreneur AB Kuai Dong.

Novogratz: Still Bullish, But on Ethereum

Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz spoke to CNBC, arguing that Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the coming months, citing a brewing supply crunch and increasing institutional demand.

“There’s not a lot of supply of ETH, and so I think ETH probably has a chance to outperform Bitcoin in the next three to six months,” he said.

On the other hand, companies like BitMine Immersion Technologies, Sharplink Gaming, and the soon-to-be-listed Ether Machine collectively hold more than 1.3 million ETH ETH $3 669 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $442.07 B Vol. 24h: $53.57 B valued at over $5 billion.

Top 10 Public Companies by $ETH Holdings 1. SharpLink Gaming – 360.8K

2. Bitmine Immersion – 300.6K

3. Coinbase – 137.3K

4. Bit Digital – 120.3K

5. BTCS Inc – 55.7K

6. GameSquare – 10.1K

7. Intchains – 7.0K

8. KR1 plc – 5.5K

9. Exodus – 2.5K

10. BTC Digital Ltd – 2.1K — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 25, 2025

Ethereum, currently trading around $3,630, could break into price discovery above $4,000, according to Novogratz. On the topic of BTC, the Galaxy Digital executive said that Bitcoin could hit $150,000 this cycle.

What About BTC Price?

As reported earlier, Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model creator PlanB predicted that Bitcoin could remain in the overbought levels for the next couple of months. In previous bull cycles, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained above 75 for considerable periods.

PlanB also claims that, despite being relatively close to its all-time highs, Bitcoin remains 10 times undervalued, and Wall Street giants and retail traders are excessively betting on the cryptocurrency.

