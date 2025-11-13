50+ Gaming Influencers Launch Gallaxia, First Player-Owned Blockchain Gaming Studio

Key Notes

More than 50 of the world’s biggest gaming influencers have joined forces to launch Gallaxia, the first player-owned gaming and entertainment studio. According to documents shared with CoinSpeaker, the project is designed to merge creator ownership, AAA gameplay, and large-scale content distribution, marking a major change in how online multiplayer games are built, owned, and monetized.

The project’s founding roster includes PUBG Mobile giants Panda, Levinho, and Sevou, along with former Chelsea FC footballer James Ashton, each serving as co-owners. With a combined follower count exceeding 200 million followers and 30 billion content views, Gallaxia emerges as the largest creator-driven ecosystem in blockchain gaming.

Welcome to Gallaxia The first gaming & entertainment studio built on its own blockchain. Co-owned by global icons with millions of fans. 200M+ followers built in.

30B views collectively. The biggest conglomerate of creators ever.#TurnYellow 🟡https://t.co/OpFo7aFDUK pic.twitter.com/gGXf9l3kqH — GALLAXIA (@Gallaxia) November 13, 2025

Unlike traditional collaborations where creators act as short-term promoters, Gallaxia gives them long-term equity stakes through Gallaxium Bars, digital assets linked to revenue from all games and entertainment products on the network.

Panda, creator of one of the most largest YouTube gaming channels and co-owner of Gallaxia, emphasized that each of the participating creators has built communities over years, and is now building something they can own.

“We’re bringing the players. Every one of us has spent years building communities, and now we’re building something those communities can actually own and be proud of,” Panda said.

Swedish YouTuber Levinho added that Gallaxia “will revolutionise how a gaming and entertainment studio is built“. Sevou, a PUBG mobile player with over 6.5 million YouTube subscribers, echoed this sentiment, stating that “creators aren’t billboards anymore – we’re the builders, owners, and storytellers of our own ecosystem.”

Planet-X Becomes Gallaxia’s Flagship Game

Despite being in early access, Gallaxia’s flagship game, Planet-X, has already surpassed 300,000 verified sign-ups and generated over $500,000 in sales. The game integrates “phygital” experiences, allowing players to earn digital assets and real-world rewards, a design that supports streaming, viewer participation, and creator engagement loops.

According to James Ashton, co-owner and former Premier League player, Gallaxia aims “to build the next Riot Games, but on a chain, co-owned by the community and the world’s best gamers and creators.”

The studio is also collaborating with high-profile athletes and entertainers. Its first major partnership involves 2025 NBA Champion Isaiah Joe, who will drop signed jerseys as collectible prizes in Planet-X’s in-game treasure hunts.

The global play-to-earn sector valuation has now surpassed $4.8 billion in market value, according to Coingecko data. Projects like Immutable X IMX $0.40 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $778.01 M Vol. 24h: $26.19 M , Decentraland MANA $0.21 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $399.43 M Vol. 24h: $33.71 M and The Sandbox SAND $0.19 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $487.33 M Vol. 24h: $50.01 M are among the top 5 projects in the sector, each posting gains on the weekly timeframe despite mild intraday losses on Nov. 13.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.