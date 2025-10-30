World Chain, Mythical Games Launch Mythos Chain, Introducing Layer 3 to Blockchain Gaming

Key Notes

The new blockchain addresses bot activity affecting 75% of gamers through 147 billion monthly automated requests.

Verified human players receive priority blockspace and fairer matchmaking while reducing gas fees from bot-driven traffic.

Worldcoin plans investment in Mythical's Series D round to scale infrastructure reaching 1 billion verified users.

World Chain, the blockchain of Worldcoin WLD $0.78 24h volatility: 11.7% Market cap: $1.77 B Vol. 24h: $172.86 M , and Mythical Games have announced a partnership to create Mythos Chain, a Layer 3 blockchain built on World Chain, which was made public on Oct. 30.

The initiative aims to integrate Mythical Games’ titles—NFL Rivals and FIFA Rivals—using World Chain’s World ID for proof-of-humanity verification. They plan to take this measure to counteract bot-driven activity in blockchain gaming, a pressing problem reflected in more than 147 billion monthly bot requests that impact three-quarters of all gamers.

How do They Plan to Make it Work?

By onboarding players with World ID, Mythos Chain looks to minimize bots, smurfs, and non-human asset flows within game ecosystems. The partnership is designed to support fairer player matching, leaderboard results, and in-game rewards tied to verified human accounts.

Mythos Chain will allocate priority blockspace on the World Chain to users who pass proof-of-humanity, seeking to reduce the influence of automated traffic and manage the costs associated with inflated gas fees. They also plan to transition Mythical’s game assets and marketplaces to this blockchain stack, according to the announcement.

It's a Mythical World. ✨@worldcoin meets @playmythical to bring humanness back to gaming for millions. Mythical's marketplaces, digital character assets, MYTH token, and Mythos Chain, the first L3 built on World Chain, are making their way to the real human network. pic.twitter.com/4gjqy3VrzS — World Chain (@world_chain_) October 30, 2025

As part of the announcement, Mythical Games CEO John Linden stated, “Joining forces with World Chain means our player-owned economies will operate at the highest level of trust. This partnership marks only the start of what’s next from Mythical Games and the MYTH Foundation.” Linden further emphasized that Mythos Chain will be EVM-compatible, enabling new products and integrations in future releases.

Delighted to announce our partnership with World Chain. We've always made bold bets with strong partners, and moving forward, joining forces with World Chain means our player-owned economies will operate at the highest level of trust. There is more to this partnership too,… https://t.co/Suyd3f2tzj — John Linden (@johnwastaken) October 30, 2025

The Future of Mythical Games and Worldcoin

The collaboration coincides with reports that Mythical Games is seeking a Series D funding round, with Worldcoin planning to invest and embed its proof-of-humanity technology across Mythos Chain to reach 1 billion human users. According to early disclosures, these upgrades aim to create scalable infrastructure for blockchain gaming, leveraging Ethereum’s security while prioritizing verified, human participation.

Further details about Mythos Chain and its extended product roadmap are expected in the coming months, as Mythical Games and World Chain continue to expand their collaborative ecosystem.

