GameSquare Acquires $30M in ETH, Plans $250M Ethereum Investment Push

Key Notes

The video game and multimedia company bought 8,351.89 ETH at an average price of $3,592 per ETH.

The board increased investment limits from $100 million to $250 million and allied with crypto capital managers to improve the treasury.

The company is considering a Web3 investment portfolio, which includes the purchase of $10 million in Ethereum NFTs to be held for safekeeping and to generate returns in DeFi.

Nasdaq-listed GameSquare Holdings, Inc. announced on July 21 that it has purchased $30 million in Ethereum , equivalent to 8,351.89 ETH. With this acquisition, the company retains a total treasury value of approximately $38 million. Moreover, its board of directors has approved an increase in crypto investments of up to $250 million, which includes the purchase of NFTs and other digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain.

As of July 21, the company holds more than 10,170 ETH, according it’s press release. These funds will not only remain in the treasury, but the company plans to place them in DeFi protocols to generate stablecoin profits, which will be used to purchase more ETH.

GameSquare’s Board Greenlights Massive $250M Crypto Buying Spree

While GameSquare announced the $30 million purchase of Ethereum ETH $3 758 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $453.33 B Vol. 24h: $54.52 B , they also stated that the board of directors had authorized an increase in investment in crypto assets from $100 million to $250 million. It is a clear sign of GameSquare’s commitment to its crypto treasury, considering the company has a market capitalization of $66 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

Although it is one of the first companies to consider managing Ethereum treasuries, following Strategy’s lead with Bitcoin, it is still one of the smallest funds in Ethereum. One notable treasury is BitMine Immersion Technologies, which holds over 163,000 ETH and, on July 21, announced the formation of a new treasury called Ether Machine, which plans to safeguard 400,000 Ethereum.

GameSquare’s $10M Ethereum Strategy Targets NFTs, DeFi Yields

GameSquare is not only thinking about investing in ETH, but also in NFTs that go with the company’s culture. It has already committed to a $10 million investment in Ethereum NFTs, which it plans to hold and get yields in DeFi protocols to achieve returns of 6-10% APR.

To achieve this strategy, it allied with industry leaders such as Ryan Zurrer of Dialectic and Rhydon Lee of Gogg Capital to manage and optimize the treasury program. They will create the ETH-focused yield generation strategy built on top of Dialectic’s platform, Medici.

“Our crypto strategy complements GameSquare’s broader strategic growth plan and aligns with the growing institutional adoption of Ethereum-based assets. GameSquare isn’t just trying to get involved in an arms race of who can acquire the most ETH for the sake of acquiring ETH. Our growth strategy is focused on innovation and leveraging our established digital, media, and creative operations,” said Justin Kenna, GameSquare CEO.

Until the middle of the second quarter of 2025, the Ethereum community was receiving harsh criticism for the underperformance of the ETH price. This new wave of companies’ treasuries with Ethereum is one of the reasons for the new momentum of its price, which is close to breaking a new ATH. We can expect to see more similar initiatives, which may bring more capital to the Ethereum market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.