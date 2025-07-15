Key Notes

Bit Digital raises $67.3M to expand its Ethereum treasury.

Institutions accumulated over 545,000 ETH in 30 days.

Ethereum investment funds post 12th straight week of inflows.

As Ethereum ETH $2 974 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $358.77 B Vol. 24h: $38.79 B tested the $3,000 key level earlier this week, several corporate treasuries are expanding their ETH holdings. Bit Digital has announced that it is raising $67.3 million through a registered direct offering to expand its Ethereum treasury.

The move marks Bit Digital’s major shift from its Bitcoin BTC $116 748 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $70.83 B mining roots to becoming a dedicated institutional Ethereum holder and staker. Notably, in June, the firm revealed that it had been accumulating ETH since 2022.

On July 14, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee-chaired BitMine Immersion Technologies also announced it holds 163,142 ETH, worth around $480 million at current market prices.

Ether Treasury Holdings Expand

The companies join a growing list of firms building ETH-native treasuries as institutions recognize ETH’s potential in staking and treasury growth. Corporate treasuries have collectively acquired over 545,000 ETH in the past month alone.

The largest corporate Ethereum holder, SharpLink, has been accelerating its ETH accumulation recently. It purchased 10,000 ETH on July 11, 16,370 ETH on July 13, and another 24,371 ETH for $73.2 million on July 14, bringing its total holdings to over 255,000 ETH.

Other firms joining this wave include Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions (BTCS), which raised $62.4 million this month to expand its holdings to 29,122 ETH. Last week, GameSquare also announced a strategic $100 million Ethereum treasury plan.

Investment Funds Continue to Break Records

The institutional rush comes as Ethereum-based investment funds logged their 12th consecutive week of inflows. Last week, these products cumulatively accumulated $990 million, the fourth-largest weekly inflow on record, according to the data shared by CoinShares.

Ethereum funds have now seen over $4 billion in inflows this year. Interestingly, around 30% of that entered in the past two weeks as institutions intensified their ETH exposure, boosting the cryptocurrency’s long-term price potential.

Ether achieved a weekly high of $3,073 on July 14 before facing a slight pullback due to a broader market downturn. Analysts are suggesting bullish signals for ETH, calling it one of the best crypto to invest this year.

At the time of writing, the second largest cryptocurrency is trading around $2,974, up by around 16.5% in the past week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.