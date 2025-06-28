Gemini Exchange Pioneers Tokenized EU Stock Trading With MSTR

Key Notes

The Winklevoss Gemini platform has launched tokenized stocks for its customers in the EU.

The trading firm is starting trading with Strategy's stock, MSTR, with plans to add other stocks and ETFs in the future.

The ultimate goal for Gemini is to export U.S.

equities across the globe.

The Winklevoss twins’ cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched tokenized stocks for its customers in the European Union (EU). According to the announcement, which was made on June 27, the rollout kicked off with Strategy’s stock MSTR. Plans are underway to add more stocks and potentially Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) soon.

The Gemini Liquidity Move to Customers

In an X post, Gemini announced that its customers in the EU can now buy tokenized MSTR on Gemini. These fractional shares of Strategy will be on-chain tokens backed by real securities. Additionally, the exchange has partnered with Dinari Global, a company recognized for its expertise in tokenizing US public securities, to make this move.

Together, they aim to provide Gemini customers with increased liquidity and transparency. Dinari has just obtained a broker-dealer registration from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This registration allows it to offer tokenized versions of US stocks.

Going forward, Gemini customers will also be offered the same economic rights as the backing security, where permitted, the exchange stated. Notably, this development is a significant milestone for the crypto exchange. It is quite evident that Gemini is committed to removing obstacles that deter global investors from accessing US equities.

For this initial stage, the MSTR tokens will be made available on Arbitrum (ARB), after which they will later be expanded to other networks. Gemini acknowledged that this is an effort to combine traditional equities with the 24/7 liquidity and accessibility available in crypto markets.

By planning to add more stocks and ETFs shortly, Gemini seeks to “export U.S. equities across the globe” while enabling borderless financial participation and inclusion. Generally, there is a pivot towards tokenized stocks among investors globally. Faced with high currency conversion costs and limited access to brokerage services, global investors are seeking viable alternatives.

In response, tokenized stocks have now emerged as an alternative gateway to US equity markets. Gemini took it a few steps further by providing these offerings in compliance-focused jurisdictions.

The Tokenization Niche and Progress Report

At the beginning of June, Binance Research released a report on the performance of the Real-world Asset (RWA) tokenization sector. According to the published statement, the market experienced a significant 260% growth in the first half of this year.

From a starting point of $8.6 billion at the beginning of the year, the size of the RWA market reached as high as $23 billion during the first half of 2025.

Much of this progress can be attributed to the increasing regulatory clarity in the crypto space, spearheaded by Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration. This sentiment has driven the broader adoption of blockchain-based financial products and continues to gain momentum.

JUST IN: Gemini is now offering “on-chain” shares of tokenized @Strategy ($MSTR) for investors in the EU. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/BlzZXswFBg — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) June 27, 2025

Brokerage firm Robinhood had earlier stated that crypto tokenization holds the key to unlocking massive opportunities for retail participation in private firm investments. More companies, such as Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, are also exploring new opportunities in tokenization.

