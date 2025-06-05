Binance Report Shows 260% Growth in RWA Tokenization Market

Key Notes

Tokenized private credit dominated the sector, accounting for 58% of the market share, followed by tokenized US Treasury debt at 34%.

The sector is benefiting from evolving crypto regulations as the SEC classifies RWAs as securities.

Major financial players like Goldman Sachs and Mastercard are exploring tokenization opportunities.

Binance Research recently published a new report revealing that the RWA tokenization market experienced a significant 260% growth during the first half of this year.

This growth is largely attributed to increasing regulatory clarity in the crypto space, which has driven broader adoption of blockchain-based financial products.

The Binance report notes that the size of the RWA market has jumped to $23 billion during the first half of 2025, from just $8.6 billion at the beginning of the year.

What led to this market boom was the tokenized private credit, which accounted for 58% of the market share. Interestingly, the tokenized US Treasury debt led to another 34%. The Binance report mentions:

“As regulatory frameworks become clearer, the sector is poised for continued growth and increased participation from major industry players”.

Tokenization of the real-world-assets (RWAs) means getting tangible assets on-chain over the immutable ledger. This helps unlock better trading opportunities while improving accessibility to key assets like real estate, as well as commodities like Gold and other precious metals. Brokerage firm Robinhood stated that crypto tokenization would unlock massive opportunities for retail participation in private firm investments.

Real-World Assets (RWAs) currently lack a dedicated regulatory framework and are classified as securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Despite this, the sector continues to gain from regulatory advancements within the broader cryptocurrency industry. Financial giants like Goldman Sachs and Mastercard are also exploring new opportunities in tokenization.

Mastercard achieves a massive tokenization milestone in eu

Earlier this week, payments financial Mastercard announced that it has tokenized almost half of the e-commerce transactions in the EU. The firm achieved this milestone within just one year of announcing its goal of achieving 100% tokenization by 2030, by completely abandoning manual card transactions.

Brice van de Walle, Executive Vice President of Core Payments Europe at Mastercard, noted a significant rise in confidence toward tokenized transactions within the EU market over the past year. “We’re working with partners to make digital payments more secure and seamless, through Click to Pay, passkeys, and tokens,” said Walle.

Mastercard reported an increase of over one-third in tokenized e-commerce transactions over the past year, reflecting a growing interest among customers in secure digital checkout options like payment passkeys.

Recently, the global payments provider partnered with leading crypto firms, including MoonPay and Kraken, to accelerate the adoption of Web3-enabled payment solutions for its users.

