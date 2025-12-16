Key Notes

Gemini rolls out predictions market platform in the United States.

The launch follows recent approval from the CFTC.

The exchange has waived the trading fees for a limited time.

Gemini has launched its prediction market platform, called Gemini Predictions. The new service is now available across all 50 US states through its iOS app and website.

According to the company’s recent statement, Gemini Predictions enables users to take positions on events such as election outcomes, economic data releases, and broader market trends.

Introducing Gemini Predictions, now live across all 50 US states 🇺🇲 Users can trade on outcomes of real world events with near instant execution and full transparency. pic.twitter.com/1wRhkLCEG5 — Gemini (@Gemini) December 15, 2025

Gemini said it will charge no trading fees during an initial promotional period. The move could help attract early participation and liquidity.

The rollout comes just days after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission granted Gemini approval to operate in the US prediction markets space.

The approval is a major step for the exchange as it continues to expand its product offerings amid a more crypto-friendly regulatory tone in Washington.

Gemini Expands After Regulatory Greenlight

Under the Trump administration, Gemini resolved prior legal disputes with the Securities and Exchange Commission over its Gemini Earn program. It also began trading on the Nasdaq in September.

According to past reports, Gemini is considering the introduction of crypto futures, options, and perpetual contracts in the US.

However, no formal timeline has been announced. The prediction market launch seems to be under the company’s wider effort to present itself as a full service platform.

Prediction Markets Gain Momentum

Gemini’s entry follows strong growth across the prediction market sector. Last month, combined trading volumes on Kalshi and Polymarket reached nearly $10 billion.

Kalshi has reported weekly volumes above $1.8 billion in November. Polymarket recorded more than $3 billion in monthly volume in October.

Exchange giants such as Coinbase are working on their own prediction market products. Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao recently backed a new BNB Chain-based BNB $867.8 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $119.47 B Vol. 24h: $2.10 B prediction market, Predict.fun.

This renewed momentum follows years of regulatory uncertainty. Many platforms had previously paused or limited US operations following enforcement actions in 2022.

However, the CFTC recently offered relief from certain swap reporting requirements and eased compliance pressure on service providers.

Earlier in December, a judge temporarily halted cease and desist orders issued by Connecticut regulators against prediction market platforms.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.