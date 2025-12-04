CZ Teases BNB-based Prediction Market Predict.fun

Key Notes

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of crypto exchange Binance, has backed a new prediction market based on the BNB Chain. The platform dubbed Predict.fun is built by former Binance employees, and allows users to earn yield on their funds. This new platform will directly compete with the likes of other key market players like Kalshi and Polymarket.

BNB Chain Prediction Market Platform Predict.fun Goes Live

A new BNB Chain-based prediction market, Predict.fun, has launched with a model that allows users to place bets while earning passive income on idle funds. The platform aims to address a long-standing inefficiency in prediction markets, where traders must lock up capital without returns while waiting for outcomes to resolve.

The approach follows a broader industry trend. Platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi have begun adding staking rewards, treasury incentives and points systems. This marks a shift from traditional forecasting markets to offset the opportunity cost of long-duration positions.

Predict.fun currently hosts two active markets, with total volume near $300,000. The platform claims more than 12,000 users and almost 300,000 total bets placed. However, its scale remains far below the existing players.

Welcome a new prediction market on @BNBChain.

When you make a prediction, you funds don't sit idle, they generate yield. Disclaimer:

Founder is ex-Binance (a few years ago).

Incubated/invested by YZiLabs.

— CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 3, 2025

Polymarket has recorded over $3 billion in lifetime trading volume, compared to Kalshi’s approximately $587 million. Smaller venues like Limitless have handled around $10.9 million, according to Polymarket Analytics.

More Details about Predict.Fun

Predict.fun is backed by BNB Chain, which leads all blockchains in active wallet count. On-chain data shows BNB Chain’s active addresses have nearly doubled over the past year. Of these Token Terminal’s market share is nearly 25%.

Despite this advantage, BNB Chain’s relatively limited stablecoin supply poses a challenge. It restricts available liquidity for prediction markets on the network.



For now, the key test for Predict.fun will be whether it can close the gap with smaller competitors such as Limitless. Although BNB Chain’s large user base offers major support, it will not guarantee traction in a sector where liquidity advantages compound rapidly.

Interestingly, the launch comes at a time when the prediction markets have come under scrutiny. The US State of Connecticut has recently issued a cease and desist order to Kalshi for facilitating unlicensed sports betting through event contracts.

