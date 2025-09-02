Gold Rally Is Delaying Altcoin Season 3.0, What Happens Next?

Key Notes

Poppe noted that a local top in gold could trigger a major altcoin upswing once selling pressure subsides.

Major altcoin seasons have begun in September every four years, with past cycles delivering up to 100x-125x gains in low-cap cryptocurrencies.

Expectations of a Fed rate cut and reduced Bitcoin dominance provide optimism for September gains.

Despite the strong Ethereum ETH $4 295 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $518.52 B Vol. 24h: $29.84 B price performance throughout 2025 so far, the full-blown altcoins season is facing hurdles.

Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe cites the gold rally as the reason behind this, stating that investors continue to be in the risk-off mode.

He also added that the gold chart is showing signs of a local-top, and that investors should not lose hope.

The prime reason that we haven’t seen #Altcoins do well is Gold. It’s a risk indicator and people are not willing to take risk otherwise Gold wouldn’t be going up. We’re on a pivotal moment. I think that we’re close to a short-term peak here, and that would kickstart the run… pic.twitter.com/zChSZrZYfq — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 2, 2025

Altcoins Season and Gold Correlation

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe cites an interesting correlation between altcoin season and gold. He noted that gold acts as a risk indicator, with investors hesitant to take on risk while gold prices climb.

Van de Poppe added that the market is at a pivotal point and expects that once gold reaches a short-term peak, altcoins could see a strong upward move.

On several instances earlier, Poppe cited the correlation between altcoins and Gold, noting.

Decision time for Gold is coming up and that would mean; decision time for risk-on vs. risk-off is coming up. If Gold breaks down, then it’s a great sign for #Altcoins to have a large leg upwards. pic.twitter.com/CJzQIQ4xyx — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 16, 2025

During September, gold has maintained a steady return of 8%. Only one altcoin, Ethereum, has outperformed it with 15% gains. Overall, Ethereum has largely driven the altcoin market rally.

Bitcoin BTC $109 218 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $2.18 T Vol. 24h: $41.78 B macro strategy platform “ecoinometrics” noted that gold led in overall returns in August, while Bitcoin ended the month with 15% negative returns.

Bitcoin ended August in the red, despite hitting a new all-time high earlier in the month. That’s a sharp contrast with Ethereum, which gained 15%, well above its 12-month average, as it plays catch-up with Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/RdGHOXYODN — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) September 1, 2025

What Happens to Altcoins in September?

With expectations of the Fed rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting on September 17, investors are on the edge, waiting for a major liquidity boost in the market. With Bitcoin dominance sinking, optimism among analysts remains high.

Analyst Crypto Patel says the altcoin rally is just beginning. According to Patel, the “real exit zone” for altcoins will come when Bitcoin dominance falls to 45%-40%.

Until then, investors could see 5x or higher gains on strong, high-potential altcoins. He urged traders to stay alert and well-positioned for the ongoing market move.

🚨 Altseason Just Warming Up We’re only at the start of the move. The real exit zone for altcoins? When dominance drops to 45%-40%.

Until then, expect 5x+ runs on strong, high-potential gems. Stay sharp. Stay positioned.#Altseason https://t.co/tRlEMk7u4J pic.twitter.com/5P9urHfo9n — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) September 1, 2025

Similarly, crypto commentator 0xNobler noted that every major altcoin season in the past two cycles has historically started in September, producing exceptional returns for low cap altcoin gems with 1000x potential.

The pattern, repeating roughly every four years, saw altcoins surge up to 100x in 2017-2018 and selected low-cap assets deliver 125x returns during the 2021 cycle.

With Bitcoin consolidating and market liquidity shifting, Nobler suggests the market may be entering what he calls Altcoin Season 3.0.

The Golden Altseason of 2025 starts in September 🔥 Every altcoin rally follows the same pattern – and it’s happening again. Back in 2021, I bought the right lowcaps and flipped $450 into $210K. In 2025, I’ll profit even more with new high-potential alts 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/yxmzwvZYKj — 0xNobler (@CryptoNobler) September 1, 2025

