How Will Bitcoin and Altcoins Perform in September?

Key Notes

Analysts warn that if Bitcoin fails to close above $113,400, the downtrend remains intact, targeting $100,000 and $90,000 if support breaks.

Despite recent weakness, indicators like the RSI and volatility-based risk suggest Bitcoin could be gearing up for a rally.

Analysts anticipate a mega altcoin season once Bitcoin tops, driven by OG wallets taking profits in BTC and reallocating to Ethereum.

Bitcoin BTC $109 422 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.18 T Vol. 24h: $36.67 B price has been under strong selling pressure over the past two weeks, correcting more than 15% from its all-time high of $124,457. September has usually been a bad month for Bitcoin as analysts weigh different possibilities with the price performance of the asset.

The Bullish Stand for Bitcoin Price

Following the recent pullback and cooldown over the past two weeks, Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) is showing strength once again. Popular crypto analyst Javon Marks noted that BTC price will also see an upward trajectory, along with the RSI push.

The analyst noted that a similar setup formation back in August 2024 triggered a 110% rally, with the Bitcoin price surging all the way from ~$59,150 to new all-time highs of $123,000, and beyond.

In the quoted post, we projected #Bitcoin to enter yet another major bullish rally to new All Time Highs based off of similarities earlier on in the cycle. Since that projection, prices of BTC rallied over 110% from ~$59,150 to $123,000+, setting new All Time Highs and much… https://t.co/QSlQk5X5QD pic.twitter.com/9oq5WiNXH5 — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) September 1, 2025

On the other hand, there’s been a strong Bitcoin volatility compression since April. Analyst Crypto Patel noted that on-chain data shows clear signs of BTC range expansion, with the 30-day volatility percentage surging from 3% to 9%. “If volatility rises with price strength, the setup flips bullish fast,” noted the analyst.

Crypto Patel has highlighted key volatility benchmarks for traders to monitor. When volatility-based Risk exceeds the 15–20% range, market momentum begins to strengthen. A surge beyond 25–30% would signal the onset of a full expansion phase.

From Calm to Storm: $BTC Range Expansion Signals After months of compression since April, the market is showing early expansion, 30D volatility percentile just jumped from ~3% to ~9%. This phase began during the pullback from ATH, signaling a downside-led range expansion.… pic.twitter.com/jt3YoCFtAq — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) August 31, 2025

Considering the Bear Case Scenario

After falling to the lows of under $107,500, Bitcoin price showed a brief bounce back, while losing steam very quickly. Michael van de Poppe commented on Bitcoin’s near-term price action, noting that September historically tends to be a challenging month. Now, Bitcoin could test the $100,000–$103,000 range.

#Bitcoin ready to break upwards? Slight sweep of the low and a quick bounce. Again, I think that we're going to keep the volatility. September is usually a bad month, in that case, I'd be looking at $100-103K. pic.twitter.com/8WwQdneQUi — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 1, 2025

“To be quite honest, not the best monthly candle on $BTC. Would surprise me if we’re going to be running it back towards the ATH. I’d be expecting a new low to come in this month to finalize the correction before we’ll go up in Q4,” Poppe added.

Moreover, Crypto Patel also shared that Bitcoin remains in a bearish trend as long as it stays below $113,400. According to Patel, without a four-hour close above this level, the downtrend remains intact, with the $100,000 psychological level as the immediate target. Should Bitcoin break below $100,000, liquidity near $90,000 is expected to act as the next support magnet.

$BTC Bearish Outlook Bitcoin stays bearish below $113,400.

No H4 close above = downtrend intact, targeting the $100K psychological level. Break $100K support, and liquidity near $90K becomes the next magnet. Key levels:

$113,400 → HTF resistance

$100,000 → Psychological… https://t.co/aPlAnYfJcM pic.twitter.com/kkm9ult5bG — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) August 31, 2025

BTC to Altcoins Capital Rotation

Crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto noted that after the Bitcoin price tops, the mega altcoin season will begin soon. He referred to a lot of Bitcoin OG wallets that have been selling recently, which have been booking profits in BTC, and rotating the same capital to ETH. This is the perfect setup for the altcoin season, noted the analyst.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.